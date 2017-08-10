Dawood Ibrahim: From The Don of Dongri to a Global Terrorist

India’s most wanted man Dawood Ibrahim has been caught on tape by CNN-News18. The 1993 Bombay blasts mastermind was rattled after he picked up a call he was not supposed to. The voice samples were run past several sources who have been tracking the fugitive Mumbai underworld don for several years.Known as the Don of DongriSon of a Mumbai Police constableFirst arrested for a robbery in the 1980sTops India’s Most Wanted ListResponsible for the 1993 serial blasts in MumbaiThe Mumbai blasts killed 250 peopleDawood’s subordinate Yakub Memon was hanged for the blasts in 2015Dawood and Tiger Memon, the other accused in the case, are still freeGoes by 15 aliases, carries a bounty of $25 million on his headIn 2015, Forbes estimated Dawood Ibrahim’s net assets at $6.7 billionDeclared a ‘Global Terrorist’ by the US Treasury DepartmentUnited Nations officially acknowledges India’s position that Dawood lives in PakistanThe United Nations Security Council sanctions him as an associate of Al QaedaDawood lives a ‘No-trespassing zone’ at Clifton in KarachiDawood is protected by the ISI and guarded 24x7 by Pakistani RangersDawood’s business empire spans over 12 countries in 5 continentsDawood has assets worth $450 million in the UK aloneDawood has over 50 properties across Africa, UAE and UK