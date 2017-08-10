GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dawood Ibrahim: From The Don of Dongri to a Global Terrorist

Dawood Ibrahim is the son of a Mumbai Police constable, is responsible for the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai and has an estimated net worth of $6.7 billion

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2017, 9:12 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s most wanted man Dawood Ibrahim has been caught on tape by CNN-News18. The 1993 Bombay blasts mastermind was rattled after he picked up a call he was not supposed to. The voice samples were run past several sources who have been tracking the fugitive Mumbai underworld don for several years.

Here’s a run-down on the 1993 Mumbai blast terrorist:

Known as the Don of Dongri

Son of a Mumbai Police constable

First arrested for a robbery in the 1980s

Tops India’s Most Wanted List

Responsible for the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai

The Mumbai blasts killed 250 people

Dawood’s subordinate Yakub Memon was hanged for the blasts in 2015

Dawood and Tiger Memon, the other accused in the case, are still free

Goes by 15 aliases, carries a bounty of $25 million on his head

In 2015, Forbes estimated Dawood Ibrahim’s net assets at $6.7 billion

Declared a ‘Global Terrorist’ by the US Treasury Department

United Nations officially acknowledges India’s position that Dawood lives in Pakistan

The United Nations Security Council sanctions him as an associate of Al Qaeda

Dawood lives a ‘No-trespassing zone’ at Clifton in Karachi

Dawood is protected by the ISI and guarded 24x7 by Pakistani Rangers

Dawood’s business empire spans over 12 countries in 5 continents

Dawood has assets worth $450 million in the UK alone

Dawood has over 50 properties across Africa, UAE and UK

