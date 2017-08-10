Dawood Ibrahim: From The Don of Dongri to a Global Terrorist
Dawood Ibrahim is the son of a Mumbai Police constable, is responsible for the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai and has an estimated net worth of $6.7 billion
Dawood Ibrahim was declared a ‘Global Terrorist’ by the US Treasury Department. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: India’s most wanted man Dawood Ibrahim has been caught on tape by CNN-News18. The 1993 Bombay blasts mastermind was rattled after he picked up a call he was not supposed to. The voice samples were run past several sources who have been tracking the fugitive Mumbai underworld don for several years.
Here’s a run-down on the 1993 Mumbai blast terrorist:
— Known as the Don of Dongri
— Son of a Mumbai Police constable
— First arrested for a robbery in the 1980s
— Tops India’s Most Wanted List
— Responsible for the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai
— The Mumbai blasts killed 250 people
— Dawood’s subordinate Yakub Memon was hanged for the blasts in 2015
— Dawood and Tiger Memon, the other accused in the case, are still free
— Goes by 15 aliases, carries a bounty of $25 million on his head
— In 2015, Forbes estimated Dawood Ibrahim’s net assets at $6.7 billion
— Declared a ‘Global Terrorist’ by the US Treasury Department
— United Nations officially acknowledges India’s position that Dawood lives in Pakistan
— The United Nations Security Council sanctions him as an associate of Al Qaeda
— Dawood lives a ‘No-trespassing zone’ at Clifton in Karachi
— Dawood is protected by the ISI and guarded 24x7 by Pakistani Rangers
— Dawood’s business empire spans over 12 countries in 5 continents
— Dawood has assets worth $450 million in the UK alone
— Dawood has over 50 properties across Africa, UAE and UK
