Terror don Dawood Ibrahim is in talks with the Centre for a return to India, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has claimed in a sensational debut on Facebook.Thackeray also alleged that the ruling BJP wanted to portray the "return" of the 1993 Bombay blasts accused as a victory for the party.Dawood, who is accused of ordering the serial blasts which killed 257 people, is believed to be hiding in Karachi from where he keeps a tab on his global crime syndicate spread across a dozen countries spanning three continents.Thackeray made the claim shortly after he debuted on the social networking site. He also took other potshots at the BJP, saying EVMs were rigged and that there was no point in standing for polls "when every vote goes to the lotus (BJP symbol)".In his first post in Marathi, Thackeray told his followers that his Facebook debut was an attempt to connect with the masses. Within hours of his debut, Thackeray's profile got over 4.39 lakh likes and 4.43 lakh followers.In his first post, Thackeray said to his followers in Marathi that they invited him on Facebook and he was there. He said his Facebook debut was an attempt to connect with the masses.