Dawood Ibrahim Lives in Karachi, Brother Kaskar Admits to Investigators

India’s most wanted man Dawood Ibrahim lives in Pakistan, his brother Iqbal Kaskar has told investigators.Kaskar revealed the terror don’s four addresses in Karachi. He also said that Dawood is wary of calling his relatives or his men in India on phone for fear of tapping. Kaskar also told the interrogators that he has spoken with his other brother, Anees Ibrahim, who lives with Dawood only four or five times in the recent past.In August this year, Dawood spoke to CNN-News18 from his Karachi den. "Aap Kaun? (Who are you?)” he shot back when asked whether it was Dawood on the line. When the CNN-News18 correspondent identified himself, there was a pause as the 1993 Bombay blasts mastermind, clearly rattled at picking up a call he was not supposed to, tried to figure out damage control.“No this is Chotani speaking,” he tried to take evasive action. Chotani — Javed Chotani — is a bookie who masterminds Dawood’s businesses in Dubai. Indians know him through his involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case where he allegedly worked as a conduit between Dawood and the players.Dawood then hurriedly handed over the phone to the real Chotani, and from then on it was him who did all the talking — prompted by the Don himself.Last year, CNN-News18 exposed Pakistan’s lie after sting operators managed to track down the terror don's bungalow. The address is D 13, Block 4, Clifton, Karachi.The video of the sting operation showed top-angle shots of the house, which is flanked by a cricket stadium on one side and the Clifton Marquee, a popular wedding & banquet hall on the other.Kaskar was arrested by Thane police two days ago in Mumbai in a case of extortion. "Along with crime branch officials, Iqbal is also being questioned by the IB officials for the last two days and he has provided some vital information related to Dawood and his whereabouts," said a senior official of Thane police.Kaskar and his associates had allegedly been threatening a prominent builder in Thane in Dawood's name since 2013 and had extorted Rs 30 lakh and four flats from him. Kaskar was deported from the UAE in 2003.