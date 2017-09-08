Dawood Ibrahim's Brother Asked to Vacate Dilapidated Mumbai Building

Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been asked to vacate two dilapidated buildings in Mumbai which the authorities said were acquired illegally.Kaskar has been asked to vacate the Damarwala Building at Pakmodia Street in Bhendi Bazaar and Shabnam Guest House in JJ Marg area, both in south Mumbai.A notice under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 or SAFEMA Act was pasted outside the Damarwala building, asking the occupants to vacate it.A similar notice was also put up at Shabnam Guest House located in JJ Marg area, an official said.Dawood's late sister Hasina Parker also used to stay in Damarwala Building.The Appellate Tribunal for Forfeited Property had declared the two properties "illegally acquired" and approved their takeover under SAFEMA Act.Kaskar was arrested in an extortion case in February 2015 and granted bail. A real estate agent, Mohammed Salim Shaikh, filed a complaint alleging that Kaskar and his men assaulted him and demanded Rs 3 lakh.