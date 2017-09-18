GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dawood Ibrahim's Brother Iqbal Kaskar Detained in Extortion Case

Kaskar was deported to India from United Arab Emirates in 2003 as he was wanted in a murder case and an illegal construction case. He was acquitted in both the cases in 2007.

News18.com

September 18, 2017, 11:09 PM IST
Dawood Ibrahim's Brother Iqbal Kaskar Detained in Extortion Case
Thane police detain Iqbal Kaskar, younger brother of Dawood Ibrahim.
Mumbai: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's younger brother Iqbal Kaskar was detained by Thane police from his Mumbai residence for his involvement in an extortion case on Monday.

In February 2015, Kaskar was arrested but granted bail in an extortion case.

More details awaited.
