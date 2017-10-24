Day After Centre's Kashmir Outreach, Separatists Call for Shutdown on October 27
The umbrella separatist group in a statement earlier today said the decision has been taken to "convey a message to global community".
A file photo of separatist leaders Mirwaiz Farooq (R) and S A R Geelani (Centre).
New Delhi: A day after Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced the appointment of an interlocutor on Kashmir, Hurriyat Conference has called for a complete shutdown of the valley on October 27, 2017.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh, while naming the former IB Director Dineshwar Singh as interlocutor, did not spell out in clear terms if dialogue would also be initiated with separatists forces.
Singh had called centre's initiative a push for a "sustained dialogue" to address the "legitimate apprehensions" of Kashmiris.
Maharaja of Kashmir had acceded to India on October 27, 1947, and over the years Hurriyat Conference has given a call for a shut down in the valley on the same day, marking a protest.
