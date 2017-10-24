GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Day After Centre's Kashmir Outreach, Separatists Call for Shutdown on October 27

The umbrella separatist group in a statement earlier today said the decision has been taken to "convey a message to global community".

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2017, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Day After Centre's Kashmir Outreach, Separatists Call for Shutdown on October 27
A file photo of separatist leaders Mirwaiz Farooq (R) and S A R Geelani (Centre).
New Delhi: A day after Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced the appointment of an interlocutor on Kashmir, Hurriyat Conference has called for a complete shutdown of the valley on October 27, 2017.

The umbrella separatist group in a statement earlier today said the decision has been taken to "convey a message to global community".

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, while naming the former IB Director Dineshwar Singh as interlocutor, did not spell out in clear terms if dialogue would also be initiated with separatists forces.

Singh had called centre's initiative a push for a "sustained dialogue" to address the "legitimate apprehensions" of Kashmiris.

Maharaja of Kashmir had acceded to India on October 27, 1947, and over the years Hurriyat Conference has given a call for a shut down in the valley on the same day, marking a protest.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: IAF Highway Touchdown For The First Time Ever on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Watch: IAF Highway Touchdown For The First Time Ever on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES