Day After, German National Assaults Railway Police Officer in UP, Complaint Lodged

A day after Holger Erik, German national, alleged to have been attacked at Roberstganj Station in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, the case took a new turn on Saturday when he allegedly punched Robertsganj GRP in-charge Harivansh Ram and injured him.The officer had apparently asked the foreigner not to go outside the GRP outpost, when he hit the cop.The GRP has now handed over the German national to Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police, RP Singh.Singh has in turn asked the foreign regional registration office of LIU to investigate the matter and report it to the central government. It will also be probed as to how Holger landed up in Sonbhadra as his passport is deposited with the CJM Court in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.Briefing the media on Sunday, ADG (Law and Order), Anand Kumar said, “There were complaints about the German national and his visa had already expired. His passport was also seized earlier and I think he also has some depression issues.”Earlier it was alleged that Holger Erik was beaten up by railway contractor Aman Kumar on Saturday after which the station master informed the police. However, the railway contractor claimed that when he greeted Erik by saying "welcome to India", he hit him.Speaking to media, GRP Circle Officer (Mirzapur) said, “A cross NCR has been registered in this case. While the German national registered a case against Railway employee Aman Kumar, Kumar has also done the same against Holger.”On the other hand, the German national has said that his passport has been seized and he cannot leave India without his passport. He said that he was looking for ways to approach Union Minister Sushma Swaraj for help. Holger is a resident of Berlin in Germany and was visit historical monuments in India for research.