Day After I-Day, Pakistan Army Shells LoC Areas in Poonch

Pakistan on Wednesday resorted to firing and shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting the Indian army to give a befitting response."Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0534 hours today in Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC)," a defence spokesman said."Indian Army retaliating strongly and effectively", he added.There had been reports of firing and shelling in Mankote sub-sector of Poonch too.It may be recalled that Pakistan violated ceasefire 4 times on August 13 by resorting to firing and shelling in Krishnagati, Nowshera, Mankote and north Kashmir, resulting in injuries to three Jawans.On July 12, Pakistan troops had heavily fired on forward posts and civilian areas in Krishnagati and Poonch sectors in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a woman were killed.Pak army's shells exploded near a house killing 40-year-old Raqia Bi of Gohlad Kalran on August 12. Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar was also killed in Pak firing in Krishnagati sector on August 12.On August 8, Pakistan troops resorted to firing and shelling in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district, in which Sepoy Pawan Singh Sugra was grievously injured and later succumbed to his injuries.On August 7, an Army jawan was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district.On August 6, the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baba Khori area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.Prior to that, on July 30, Pakistani forces had resorted to firing from light weapons and medium machine guns in the Baba Khori belt of Naushera sector.2017 has also seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations at the LoC by Pakistan.Till August 1, there had been 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, the figures said adding that last year, eight Army personnel were killed in the ceasefire violations.Eleven people including nine soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan army in the month of July.There were 83 ceasefire violations, one BAT attack and two infiltration bids from the Pakistani side in June in which 4 people, including 3 jawans, were killed and 12 injured.In May, there were 79 ceasefire violations, according to officials.