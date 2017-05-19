Day After ICJ Stayed Jadhav's Execution, Pakistan Reportedly Seeks Re-hearing

New Delhi: A day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution, Pakistan on Friday filed a fresh plea in the ICJ seeking a re-hearing in the case, Dunya News reported.

On Thursday, India scored a major diplomatic victory over Pakistan with the ICJ asking Pakistan to take “all measures” to ensure that Jadhav, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage, is not executed till the court delivers its final verdict on the issue.

Reading out the verdict, the ICJ court dismissed Pakistan's reservations and held that it had jurisdiction in the case because of Vienna Convention.

"Prima facie, a dispute exists under the Vienna Convention," held the court.

The court said it considered that Pakistan's failure to provide consular access to India was under the scope of Vienna Convention.

"Acts alleged by India fall in the Vienna Convention, which guarantees the state to be given access to its citizen," said the ICJ verdict.

In another blow to Pakistan, the court said that the circumstances in which Jadhav was arrested remained "disputed".