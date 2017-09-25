In the first action since Uttar Pradesh Police resorted to lathicharging female students at the Banaras Hindu University, authorities have removed a Circle Officer, a Station House Officer and the Additional City Magistrate I for failing to handle the situation.While the university authorities have pinned the blame for the protests turning violent on outsiders, the police commissioner has said the incident needs to be investigated.Commissioner Nitin Ramesh said, “There were some outsiders who had entered the BHU campus on Saturday night, during the protests. We are investigating the incident.”The Lanka Station House Officer, along with the Bhelupura Circle Officer and an ACM were removed from their posts on Monday.Situation is tense on the BHU campus and there’s a heavy police deployment on campus. The university will remain shut till October 2, after the authorities declared an early semester break.On Saturday night, protests over an alleged molestation case of a first year student at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) turned violent, with police resorting to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.While some miscreants tried to set fire on public property and pelted stones, police and paramilitary forces then allegedly beat up several protesters and marched onto the campus.Several videos have surfaced showing male police personnel and PAC officers brutally beating up girls and barging into the girls’ hostel. Media personnel covering the event were also caught in the clashes.Uttar Pradesh Congress unit chief Raj Babbar condemned the violence. He said, “It looks like PM Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign has now become ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Pitwao’.” Babbar was detained on Sunday evening to stop him from going to the BHU as the clashes at the campus turned into a political slugfest.Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is scheduled to visit Varanasi for an event, is expected to visit the campus later on Monday.The opposition party is also likely to gherao the HRD ministry in New Delhi, to protest against the police action against students at BHU.