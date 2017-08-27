Day Before Sentencing of Dera Chief: Makeshift Court Moves for Rohtak Jail, Police Prepare Show

CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh, who convicted the self-styled godman for rape and criminal intimidation, is set to be flown into Rohtak on Monday for the pronouncement of Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s prison term. Local furniture makers have been asked to build a makeshift courtroom inside the Sunariya Jail premises.About 10 wooden benches and some tables have been carefully placed on the truck along with a few iron benches too. A man not more than 25-year-old crouches in the middle of all these."Ey toh kal ki karwayi ke liye hai, Jo jail ke andar honi hai (these are all for the court proceeding that is slated to take place tomorrow in the court)," said Mahendra, a Jatt from Rohtak, who works at a local furniture rent shop.There are two roads leading to the New District Jail in Sunariya, which now houses Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.When asked where the Sunaria jail is, Satish, a local juice vendor said, “Wohi na jaha Babaji hai? (The place where Babaji has been kept, right?)”With heavy deployment of Haryana police at every nook and corner, media vehicles have been diverted from the village route which is guarded just a kilometre away from the prison.One of the police officials told News18 that the prison would be 1,200 metres from the barricade where all the vehicles have been stopped.It takes about two and a half hours to reach Sunariya from Delhi. But with police pickets at every junction after Mundka, one gets an easy access to the jail road only if travelling with proper documents.When one asks the officers about a possibility of an attack by Dera supporters or villagers, a calm reply satiates us. "Sab bus tainaat hai. Panchkula nahi hona chahiye dobara (We are just alert, can't afford another Panchkula)," said an officer on condition of anonymity.Haryana Police have deployed patrol officers even in the nearby villages of RohtakWith the Haryana police carrying a flag march here on Saturday night after 11.30 pm and another slated for Sunday evening, just to drive home the point that any security breach will be dealt with severity.