DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Day of Reckoning Has Come For Many: Jaitley After Raids on Chidambaram, Lalu
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday defended searches at the homes of former finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti and also RJD chief Lalu Prasad, saying the day of reckoning has come for many and they will be held accountable for their misdeeds.
"Now people in high positions acquiring assets through shell companies is not a small matter and I think the day of reckoning has come for many, they will all be held accountable," the finance minister told reporters, PTI reported.
ALSO READ: Karti Chidambaram Cries 'Political Vendetta' After CBI Raid at Home
On being asked if the government was using CBI to go after opposition leaders, he said:"Unless there is a substantial basis and a reason to suspect that either there is evasion or a crime has been committed, these departments don't act. Because ultimately whatever action that is taken has to bear some results," he said.
Separately, the income tax department conducted raids and surveys on at least 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas on charges of alleged benami deals worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and others.
(- With PTI inputs)
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: David Warner Happy to Reunite With Cute Daughters
- No Baahubali 2 For Children Under 16 in Singapore, Here's Why
- Baahubali 2's Huge Success Makes Rajamouli Contemplate Baahubali 3?
- This Throwback Photo of Salman, Kareena is Breaking the Internet
- IPL 2017: Harbhajan Singh Exclusion Surprises Michael Clarke