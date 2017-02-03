Dayanidhi Maran's Properties Should Not be Released: ED to SC

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday moved the Supreme Court and said that properties of Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi, attached in Aircel-Maxis deal case should not be released.

Special 2G Court should be directed not to accept bonds furnished by Maran brothers after their discharge in the case, ED's appeal to SC.

Responding to ED, the apex court asked ED to file proper petition, lists the matter for hearing at 2 PM on Friday.

On Thursday, Maran was exonerated by a Delhi court in Aircel-Maxis case along with his brother and all other accused.

Soon after given clean chit by the court, Maran claimed that he was a victim and the case against him was "politically motivated".

"I was a victim and I had to suffer for 6 long years to prove that I was innocent," he had said.

CBI had filed a charge sheet against the Maran brothers, Ralph Marshall, T Ananda Krishnan and four firms -- M/s Sun Direct TV (P) Ltd, M/s Astro All Asia Networks Plc, UK, M/s Maxis Communications Berhad, Malaysia, M/s South Asia Entertainment Holdings Ltd, Malaysia -- and then Additional Secretary (Telecom) J S Sarma, who had died during the course of the probe.

They were chargesheeted for alleged offences punishable under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.