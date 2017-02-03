Dayanidhi Maran's Properties Should Not be Released: ED to SC
Former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran. (File photo)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday moved the Supreme Court and said that properties of Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi, attached in Aircel-Maxis deal case should not be released.
ALSO READ: Aircel-Maxis Case: Maran Brothers, All Accused Acquitted
Responding to ED, the apex court asked ED to file proper petition, lists the matter for hearing at 2 PM on Friday.
On Thursday, Maran was exonerated by a Delhi court in Aircel-Maxis case along with his brother and all other accused.
Soon after given clean chit by the court, Maran claimed that he was a victim and the case against him was "politically motivated".
"I was a victim and I had to suffer for 6 long years to prove that I was innocent," he had said.
CBI had filed a charge sheet against the Maran brothers, Ralph Marshall, T Ananda Krishnan and four firms -- M/s Sun Direct TV (P) Ltd, M/s Astro All Asia Networks Plc, UK, M/s Maxis Communications Berhad, Malaysia, M/s South Asia Entertainment Holdings Ltd, Malaysia -- and then Additional Secretary (Telecom) J S Sarma, who had died during the course of the probe.
ALSO READ: Charges Against me were Politically Motivated, Says Dayanidhi Maran
They were chargesheeted for alleged offences punishable under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
