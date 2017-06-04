Days After Ex-judge's Peacock Comment, Raj Min Says Birds do Mate to Reproduce

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Forest Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar on Saturday said mating leads to reproduction in birds and animals, days after former high court judge Mahesh Chand Sharma contended that peacocks do not indulge in sex and reproduce through tears.

The minister, however, said everyone can express his views in a democracy.

"In a democracy, anyone can express his views but as per nature and wildlife references, reproduction in birds and animal occurs due to mating," the minister told reporters when asked about the former judge's comments.

On his last day in the office on Wednesday, justice (retired) Sharma had said peacocks do not indulge in sex with peahens who give birth after it gets impregnated with the tears of the peacocks.

On justice (retired) Sharma's suggestion that the state government coordinate with the Centre and take steps to declare cow as a national animal, the minister said it was his views.

Addressing a press conference, the minister also informed that forest cover in the state has increased in recent years.

"There is an increase of close to 80 sq km in forest area in the state," he said.

"We have taken steps for environment protection. Officers have been directed to maintain high sustainability rate of plants. Action will be taken against officers if the survival rate of plants is less than 80 per cent. Necessary steps will also be taken to monitor forest cover through satellite to check deforestation and illegal cutting of trees," he said.

The minister informed that a 10-feet high wall will be constructed around Jhalana forest area in Jaipur to prevent wild animals from entering into the urban areas.

He said a run will be held in the city on June 5 to mark the World Environment Day.