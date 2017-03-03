DCW Summons Police Over Inaction Against Ex-DUSU President

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has summoned a top Delhi Police official over alleged inaction on a DU faculty's complaint that a former president of a students' union had abused and threatened her.

A video, which has gone viral on the Internet, purportedly shows that former Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president and ABVP activist Satender Awana had threatened the Dean of Delhi University Law Faculty, Ved Kumari, while the police officers stood silently.

Kumari had approached police as well as the women's body alleging that she was abused and threatened by the students who had failed to meet the attendance required to appear in examinations.

However, Awana has denied the charge. "In response to our notice, a reply from DCP North has been received wherein it is mentioned that the complaint has been forwarded to DU Vice Chancellor for necessary action," DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said in a letter to the police.

"The reply is insufficient and evasive. Prima facie, serious cognizable offences are clearly made out against the above-mentioned persons and the erring police officers and the police is duty bound to register FIRs under relevant sections of law," she said.

The women's panel has summoned DCP North to appear before it on March 7 and explain the cause of delay in registration of an FIR.

Awana, however, defended himself saying, "The video which has gone viral is merely a portion of the five-minute-long video where I had aggressively reacted to comments by the Dean but that context has cleverly been edited by our rivals".

ALSO READ: At DU March, ABVP Vows to Protect Varsity's 'Nationalist' Ethos