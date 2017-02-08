DCW Summons Social Welfare Secretary Regarding Asha Kiran Home Lapses

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday summoned the AAP government's social welfare department secretary to appear before it on February 11 in connection with the lapses at the Asha Kiran Home for the mentally challenged.

The Commission's summons came after the Social Welfare Department failed to submit its reply to DCW within the given time.

The DCW on Sunday issued notice to the Social Welfare Department Secretary over the lapses in the Asha Kiran Home for mentally challenged people and had sought an explanation by Wednesday evening.



A DCW official said the Social Welfare Department failed to give its reply within the given time so the Commission has summoned its secretary on February 11 for an explanation.

"The Commission takes strong note of the fact that despite the passage of stipulated time, information sought has not been provided. In the above circumstances, the Commission hereby issues summons to you to explain the unreasonable cause of delay in furnishing the information," the DCW notice said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday had expressed shock at the deplorable condition prevailing at the Asha Kiran Home and ordered the Chief Secretary to file a report on lapses leading to the death of 11 inmates.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal had on Saturday night paid a surprise visit to the Asha Kiran Home and found the condition there deplorable.

Maliwal noted over-crowding with up to four patients on a single bed, women inmates made to remove clothes in the open while queueing up for bath and walking naked in the corridors, and CCTV cameras being monitored by male staff.