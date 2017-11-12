DDA Housing Scheme 2017: Draw Around November End, 46,000 Applications

The draw for DDA's new housing scheme, for which the urban body has received over 46,000 applications, would be held around the end of November, a senior official said.The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering 12,000 flats across four income categories in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar and Siraspur.Of the total number of flats, around 10,000 unoccupied ones are from the 2014 housing scheme, while 2,000 have been lying vacant."The draw date has almost been finalised. It will be close to November end," the DDA official said.The 2017 housing scheme, which offers the 12,000 flats, ranging from close to Rs 7 lakh to over Rs 1.26 crore, was launched on June 30.After the closure of the extended deadline for submission of forms, about 90,000 forms were sold."The deadline ended on September 11 and the total number of applications received the stand at over 46,000. The last date for applying for any rectification in forms ended on November 10," another senior DDA official said.The draw of the lots is likely to be streamed online.DDA's Principal Commissioner (Housing) J P Agarwal said the DDA wants genuine people to apply and ward off market speculation.The four categories of houses are - HIG (high-income group) with 87 flats ranging from Rs 53.52 lakh to Rs 126.81 lakh; MIG (middle-income group) with 404 flats ranging from Rs 31.32 lakh to Rs 93.95 lakh; LIG/one-bedroom flats numbering 11,197 and ranging from Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 30.30 lakh; and 384 Janta flats ranging from Rs 7.07 lakh to Rs 12.76 lakh.For the LIG (lower-income group) category, the registration fee will be Rs 1 lakh while for MIG and HIG flats, Rs 2 lakh will be charged.The DDA has made every possible effort to address all concomitant issues, including water supply and transportation, Agarwal said.On June 28, he had said that the Delhi Jal Board had committed to the DDA to ensure water supply in all areas where it is lacking."We have also written letters to the Delhi Metro and DTC authorities seeking transport infrastructure in these areas," he had said.The 2014 scheme offered 25,040 flats across categories, with prices ranging between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore. The online response was so massive that the DDAs official website crashed soon after the launch. The one-bedroom flats were offered in Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and Siraspur areas.