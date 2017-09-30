GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Death Sentence of 15 Indians Commuted to Life Term in Kuwait: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the Emir has also directed that the sentences of 119 Indian nationals be reduced.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2017, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Death Sentence of 15 Indians Commuted to Life Term in Kuwait: Sushma Swaraj
Minister for External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj. (Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Death sentence of 15 Indians, lodged in Kuwaiti jails, have been commuted to life imprisonment by the Emir of Kuwait, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday.

Swaraj said the Emir has also directed that the sentences of 119 Indian nationals be reduced.

The minister thanked the Emir of Kuwait for his "kind" gesture.

In a series of tweets, she said: "the Emir of Kuwait has been pleased to commute the sentence of 15 Indian nationals from death to life imprisonment".

Capture

Indian mission in Kuwait will provide all possible assistance to the Indian nationals being released from the prison, she tweeted.

However, it was not clear that under what charges these Indians were put behind bars.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 and Tom Cruise's American Made

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 and Tom Cruise's American Made

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES