Death Sentence of 15 Indians Commuted to Life Term in Kuwait: Sushma Swaraj

Death sentence of 15 Indians, lodged in Kuwaiti jails, have been commuted to life imprisonment by the Emir of Kuwait, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday.Swaraj said the Emir has also directed that the sentences of 119 Indian nationals be reduced.The minister thanked the Emir of Kuwait for his "kind" gesture.In a series of tweets, she said: "the Emir of Kuwait has been pleased to commute the sentence of 15 Indian nationals from death to life imprisonment".Indian mission in Kuwait will provide all possible assistance to the Indian nationals being released from the prison, she tweeted.However, it was not clear that under what charges these Indians were put behind bars.