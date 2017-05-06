X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Death Sentence to a Man in 2013 Rape-murder Case
Image for representation.
Alipuduar: The local court on Saturday awarded death sentence to a man who raped and murdered a class VI student four years ago.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Alipurduar A K Pal sentenced Albert Toppo to death for raping and killing the girl in 2013, according to the ACJM court.
The accused had tied the victim's body to tea bushes.
The death sentence came a day after capital punishment was upheld by the Supreme Court for four convicted persons in the infamous Delhi rape-murder case of 2012.
First Published: May 6, 2017, 10:10 PM IST
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: SRH vs RPS - Star of the Match - Ben Stokes
- Priyanka Chopra Pens Down An Emotional Note Post Nirbhaya Gang Rape Verdict
- Moto G5 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10: The Battle of the Hatches
- IPL 2017: DD vs MI - Star of the Match - Kieron Pollard