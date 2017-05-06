X

Death Sentence to a Man in 2013 Rape-murder Case

PTI

Updated: May 6, 2017, 10:10 PM IST
Alipuduar: The local court on Saturday awarded death sentence to a man who raped and murdered a class VI student four years ago.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Alipurduar A K Pal sentenced Albert Toppo to death for raping and killing the girl in 2013, according to the ACJM court.

The accused had tied the victim's body to tea bushes.

The death sentence came a day after capital punishment was upheld by the Supreme Court for four convicted persons in the infamous Delhi rape-murder case of 2012.

