Decoding Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, The Baba With a Range Rover

I love cinema. Each night, post heated political debates on Viewpoint, I enjoy a bit of Spielberg or Tarantino. It just helps me unwind. I enjoy Woody Allen too. But I had never imagined that I will live to see a godman turned moviestar. It so happens that in this case he is also the producer, distributor, and financier, all rolled into one — Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.When he came into our studio just before the release of ‘MSG 2’, there was an eclectic buzz in the newsroom. My young colleagues were winking at me. Hell, I wasn’t meeting Shah Rukh Khan. And may I say, no, I wasn’t meeting Sunny Leone. I was meeting the one and only Dera Sacha Sauda chief. And there he came, with his daughter who was the director of the film.The conversation was amusing to put it mildly. But in TV culture, more amusing you are, more the producers want you to stay with the story. So I asked the Baba what prompted him to do the film. Was it just an attempt to get his PR right, which had nosedived after charges of rape? He showed me his biceps. He showed me his tattoo. And proudly, he said, he was inspired by Shah Rukh’s six packs at one point of time. If the viewers had seen him in full-shot on TV, and not the mid-shot that we always show, they would have found that also amusing.Punjab elections were around the corner. So I asked him if he was thinking of supporting a particular political party. Since he had done business with both the BJP-Akali combine and the Congress. “Hum to jee completely non-political log hain. Hum to sirf insaan ke liye kaam karte hain,” was his response. But I was working out the numbers in my mind. Baba claimed that he has over 5 crore supporters. If each of them paid Rs 100 to watch his film, can you imagine the kind of money he would make? That explains his ability to convert his imagery into a franchise.He came, he sang, and he left. But as his cavalcade of fancy cars left, I couldn’t help but wonder: What is it about Babas that keeps Punjabis and Haryanavis so glued?Today, as we see more than a lakh people camping in and around Chandigarh anxiously awaiting the high court verdict in the rape case, I have the same question on my mind.THE FULL INTERVIEW ON FEB 2, 2017