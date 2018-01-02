GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Decomposed Male Body Found Hanging From a Tree in JNU Campus

The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was on Tuesday found hanging from a tree inside the forest on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi, said the police.

News18.com

Updated:January 2, 2018, 7:35 PM IST
The deceased, identified as Rampravesh, was suspected to have committed suicide around a week ago, police added.

The police said that the deceased was probably working as a labourer or security guard on the campus.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
