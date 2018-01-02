Decomposed Male Body Found Hanging From a Tree in JNU Campus
The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was on Tuesday found hanging from a tree inside the forest on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi, said the police.
The deceased, identified as Rampravesh, was suspected to have committed suicide around a week ago, police added.
The police said that the deceased was probably working as a labourer or security guard on the campus.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
