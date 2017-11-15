GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Air Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal Meets Haryana Counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar

Kejriwal in a tweet said he along with Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain, Environment Department Secretary Keshav Chandra was on their way to the neighbouring state "to discuss issues related to pollution" with Kattar and his team.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2017, 1:11 PM IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar welcoming Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at his camp office in Chandigarh (Photo: AAP Twitter)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday to discuss the issue of stubble burning and air pollution.

Kejriwal had tweeted that he, Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain and Environment Department Secretary Keshav Chandra were on their way to the neighbouring state "to discuss issues related to pollution".




The Delhi Chief Minister had earlier blamed stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana for the thick smog that descended over Delhi.

He had also written to the Chief Ministers of both states and requested for a joint meeting to "find a solution" to the problem that has led to widespread health concerns in the National Capital Region.

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh rejected Kejriwal's request to meet and instead asked him to refrain from "trying to politicise a serious issue".

Singh said that air pollution in NCR was not an inter-state matter and needed the Centre's intervention.

Meanwhile, air quality in the National Capital Region saw a marginal improvement from "severe plus" to "severe" on Tuesday.

(With IANS Inputs)
