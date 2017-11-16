Delhi Air Pollution: Costa Rica Envoy Moves to Bengaluru to Escape Killer Smog

The high levels of air pollution in Delhi has led to many people leaving the city in search of cleaner air. Costa Rican ambassador to India, Mariela Cruz Alvarez, is a high-profile person to join the ranks.Alvarez has said she has developed respiratory illness and now moved to Bengaluru, The Indian Express reported. Alvarez said that she is taking rest and recovering in the green surroundings of south India.“I am sick with a serious upper respiratory infection due to New Delhi’s unbreatheable air. My tropical lungs couldn’t take the toll. It is not funny to see your lungs expelling a dark residue as if I was a smoker — which i am not. ..We need to wake up fast. India I love you and it hurts me to see you drowning in loads of plastic and toxic air. Where is the leadership? Clean air and water are basic human rights,” she wrote in her blog post.Alvarez is not the only one, several expats are even thinking of going back to their respective countries.Emily Bild, a professional from the UK, says her family which also has two toddlers has been acclimatising in Delhi, but is in a dilemma whether to leave or stay here.“We have three air purifiers in the house. We have also installed an air quality monitor in the house now and my two-year-old son and three-year-old daughter are moving around with masks.But if the air quality continues to remain the same, I don't think we have an option other than going back,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.Gracy Theo, a psychology student at Delhi University, said, "I am not moving out and just staying indoors. I am feeling nauseating as I step out but I cannot leave my course midway so have to somehow deal with the situation.”