Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: CM Arvind Kejriwal to Chair Meeting on Odd-Even Plan at 2pm, Hiked Parking Fee Kicks In

As Delhi gears up for the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme to combat crippling air pollution, CM Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting at 2pm to discuss its implementation. Delhiites woke up to marginally less smog on Friday, but visibility on roads remained poor in the early hours and “pollution emergency” has not been scaled down. Trucks remain off NCR roads and hiked parking fee to deter use of private cars has come into effect.
Nov 10, 2017 11:53 am (IST)
The government of Punjab in Pakistan has imposed a ban on stubble burning. It also hoped that Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh take similar measures and impose a ban on stubble burning in Punjab as they have done.
The National Green Tribunal to examine the Delhi government's decision to implement odd-even scheme from November 13 at 2 pm today. NGT directs Delhi govt to produce details of ambient air quality during the earlier odd-even schemes.
Nov 10, 2017 10:30 am (IST)
MCD car parking rates revised from Rs.20 to Rs.80 per hour
The revised rates for cars are Rs 80 per hour and Rs 400 for 24 hours, according to the SDMC order. "For two-wheelers, it would be Rs 40 per hour and Rs 200 hours," order said. For the NDMC and EDMC, the revised fees for parking of cars would range from Rs 80 to Rs 800, the civic official said.
Nov 10, 2017 10:23 am (IST)
Delhi Air pollution: Political parties, NGOs distribute masks
Political parties and organisations are distributing masks among people in view of deteriorating air quality in the national capital even as doctors express doubts over their efficacy. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari along with Abhiyan Delhi, an NGO, distributed masks at Connaught Place. He asked Delhiites to be cautious and use masks while going out, especially in the early hours, a Delhi BJP statement said.
SAD-BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, too, had distributed masks yesterday at the Connaught Place. He was accompanied by Delhi BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP MLA Kapil Mishra.
Nov 10, 2017 10:21 am (IST)
Anti-pollution measures: MCD parking lot fees go up
Parking fees in areas falling under the three municipal corporations have been quadrupled, starting today, following the order by the Lt Governor in view of the high-level of pollution in the city, officials said. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which administers several upscale markets, including Khan Market, Sarojini Nagar Market, Central Market, however, in an order said the four-time hike, would be in place for a "week's time". The North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations (NDMC and EDMC) also affected the hike as per the instructions from Lt Governor Anil Baijal. "We have increased the parking fees till further order," a spokesperson for the NDMC said. The NDMC runs 104 parking lots while the EDMC has over 40 under its jurisdiction. The revised rates for cars are Rs 80 per hour and Rs 400 for 24 hours, according to the SDMC order.
Nov 10, 2017 10:17 am (IST)
Entry points to Delhi to be sealed for trucks from today
Entry points on the national capital's borders will be sealed by the Delhi Police for trucks, except those carrying essential items, following the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's order in view of the alarming pollution situation in the city. The LG, Anil Baijal, has directed the Delhi Traffic Police and municipal corporations to prohibit the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles from 11 pm today to 11 pm November 12.
Nov 10, 2017 10:08 am (IST)
Under the odd-even policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates. In 2016, the scheme was enforced twice -- January 1-15 and April 15-30. The transport minister says that exemptions have been kept the same because the time is very limited and the government did not want any confusion regarding the exemptions. All CNG-driven vehicles (will need to produce certificate), electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, two-wheelers, vehicles driven by women (with only women passengers), vehicles driven by women (with children below the age of 12), those on the way to hospital for medical emergency (should carry proof), vehicles of physically challenged, emergency vehicles - Ambulance, fire, hospital, prison, hearse, enforcement vehicles, etc – will be exempted. Vehicles of VIPs will also not come under its ambit.
Nov 10, 2017 9:57 am (IST)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting at 2 pm to decide on the implication of the odd-even scheme.
Nov 10, 2017 9:56 am (IST)
Thick poisonous smog enveloped Delhi, prompting Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call a high-level meeting to take on the rising pollution levels in the city. A slew of restrictions was announced to ensure a constant scrutiny of smog in the city. On Thursday, the Delhi government announced that it was reintroducing the odd-even rationing scheme.
Nov 10, 2017 9:53 am (IST)
With nearly 13 lakh private cars expected to keep off the road per day after the odd-even scheme kicks in from Monday, the government is looking to hire 500 buses to ensure smooth commute for the public. The odd-even scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from November 13 to November 17. The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers. "We are working to hire 500 additional buses as directed by the transport minister. In view of the short-time period, it is a tough task, but bus operators have promised to arrange buses for odd-even," said a senior official, who did not wish to be named.