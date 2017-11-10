Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: NGT Slams Brakes on Odd-Even Return, Gives Arvind Kejriwal Govt an Earful

Nov 10, 2017 10:23 am (IST)

Delhi Air pollution: Political parties, NGOs distribute masks

Political parties and organisations are distributing masks among people in view of deteriorating air quality in the national capital even as doctors express doubts over their efficacy. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari along with Abhiyan Delhi, an NGO, distributed masks at Connaught Place. He asked Delhiites to be cautious and use masks while going out, especially in the early hours, a Delhi BJP statement said.

SAD-BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, too, had distributed masks yesterday at the Connaught Place. He was accompanied by Delhi BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP MLA Kapil Mishra.