Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Govt Withdraws Odd-Even Review Plea After NGT Rap

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
If there are no standards in place, consumers might end up buying inferior quality air purifiers which could make very little difference to counter air pollution.
On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, said a PTI report quoting a MeT department official as saying. The humidity was recorded at 84 per cent at 8.30 AM. "Light rain is expected tomorrow(Wednesday), which might intensify the fog but could clear the smog," the official said. With light rain expected on Wednesday, air quality may improve in the coming days.
IN PICS | Children's Day: Delhi's Kids Find It Hard to Breathe
The Delhi government has also stopped all outdoor activities in schools, after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked it to take steps to protect children from the
Click to read | AQI and Graded Response: How One Number Changes Our Response to Air Pollution
The AQI directly affects the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and the measures to be taken when the smog hits.
According to an IANS report, the national capital woke up to a moderate foggy Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the Met office said. At least 118 trains delayed, 34 rescheduled and 10 were cancelled due to the shallow fog in northern India. "There was modetate fog on Tuesday morning. The sky will remain mainly clear during the day," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 84 per cent and visibility was 1,000 metres.
Click to read: No Death Certificate Has Cause of Death as 'Pollution', Says Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan
When reminded that pollution kills between 10,000 and 30,000 people in Delhi every year, Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said his benchmark for an
Click to read: If Beijing Can Declare Health Emergency To Control Pollution Why Can't Delhi?
On Tuesday morning, according to the US Embassy's air quality index, the city's PM2.5-a harmful air pollutant--read above 600.
Recap: New York-based Columbia University researcher V Faye McNeill on Monday said, odd-even restrictions have to apply to two-wheelers and three-wheelers for the scheme to succeed. The associate professor of Chemical Engineering in the institute said the impact of the odd-even scheme fizzles out eventually as drivers find ways around the restrictions. "Two-and-three wheelers, especially those with two-stroke engines that run on mixed fuel, are important sources of pollution and they shouldn't be missed in air quality policy. They should be included in the restrictions if there is any hope for the odd-even scheme to have an impact," said McNeill.
Recap: The Supreme court on Monday pulled up the Centre and the Delhi government on rising air pollution, saying it was an 'emergency-like' situation. The Delhi government has filed a review petition with the National Green Tribunal for allowing exemption to women and two-wheeler riders in the proposed return of the odd-even car rationing plan. It has contended that bringing women drivers into the odd-even ambit would pose a security risk, while barring two-wheelers would add to the burden of the public transport system.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tweeted his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh seeking an appointment to talk about the smog cover that has enveloped Delhi and other parts of north India. Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal wrote: @capt_amarinder Sir, I am coming to Chandigarh on Wed to meet Haryana CM. Would be grateful if u cud spare sometime to meet me. It is in collective interest.
.@capt_amarinder Sir, I am coming to Chandigarh on Wed to meet Haryana CM. Would be grateful if u cud spare sometime to meet me. It is in collective interest— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 14, 2017
-
07 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 67/58.0 overs 61/68.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 6 runs
-
04 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India NZ vs IND 196/220.0 overs 156/720.0 oversNew Zealand beat India by 40 runs
-
01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 202/320.0 overs 149/820.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 53 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE PAK vs SL 180/320.0 overs 144/920.0 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 224/420.0 overs 141/1018.3 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs