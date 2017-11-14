GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: 'Let's Meet', Kejriwal Tweets to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

News18.com | November 14, 2017, 11:46 AM IST
Event Highlights

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tweeted his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh seeking an appointment to talk about the pollution situation in Delhi. Kejriwal said he is going to Chandigarh to meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. The Delhi CM has often blamed stubble burning in neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab for the aggravating air pollution in the national capital. ​

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Nov 14, 2017 11:46 am (IST)
br /> On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, said a PTI report quoting a MeT department official as saying. The humidity was recorded at 84 per cent at 8.30 AM. "Light rain is expected tomorrow(Wednesday), which might intensify the fog but could clear the smog," the official said. With light rain expected on Wednesday, air quality may improve in the coming days.

Nov 14, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

Delhi High court seeks response from Delhi government, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), police and organiser of Delhi Half Marathon on Indian Medical Association (IMA) plea to postpone event in view of poor air quality, reports PTI.

Nov 14, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

IN PICS | Children's Day: Delhi's Kids Find It Hard to Breathe

The Delhi government has also stopped all outdoor activities in schools, after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked it to take steps to protect children from the

Nov 14, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

Children, wearing masks as protection against smog and air pollution, wait for their school bus in New Delhi. (Image source: PTI)

Nov 14, 2017 11:01 am (IST)

Click to read | AQI and Graded Response: How One Number Changes Our Response to Air Pollution

The AQI directly affects the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and the measures to be taken when the smog hits.

Nov 14, 2017 10:49 am (IST)

According to an IANS report, the national capital woke up to a moderate foggy Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the Met office said. At least 118 trains delayed, 34 rescheduled and 10 were cancelled due to the shallow fog in northern India. "There was modetate fog on Tuesday morning. The sky will remain mainly clear during the day," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 84 per cent and visibility was 1,000 metres. 

Nov 14, 2017 10:45 am (IST)

Click to read: No Death Certificate Has Cause of Death as 'Pollution', Says Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan

When reminded that pollution kills between 10,000 and 30,000 people in Delhi every year, Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said his benchmark for an

Nov 14, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

Click to read: If Beijing Can Declare Health Emergency To Control Pollution Why Can't Delhi?

On Tuesday morning, according to the US Embassy's air quality index, the city's PM2.5-a harmful air pollutant--read above 600.

Nov 14, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

Recap: New York-based Columbia University researcher V Faye McNeill on Monday said, odd-even restrictions have to apply to two-wheelers and three-wheelers for the scheme to succeed. The associate professor of Chemical Engineering in the institute said the impact of the odd-even scheme fizzles out eventually as drivers find ways around the restrictions. "Two-and-three wheelers, especially those with two-stroke engines that run on mixed fuel, are important sources of pollution and they shouldn't be missed in air quality policy. They should be included in the restrictions if there is any hope for the odd-even scheme to have an impact," said McNeill.

Nov 14, 2017 10:14 am (IST)

Recap: The Supreme court on Monday pulled up the Centre and the Delhi government on rising air pollution, saying it was an 'emergency-like' situation. The Delhi government has filed a review petition with the National Green Tribunal for allowing exemption to women and two-wheeler riders in the proposed return of the odd-even car rationing plan. It has contended that bringing women drivers into the odd-even ambit would pose a security risk, while barring two-wheelers would add to the burden of the public transport system. 

Nov 14, 2017 10:08 am (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tweeted his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh seeking an appointment to talk about the smog cover that has enveloped Delhi and other parts of north India. Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal wrote: @capt_amarinder Sir, I am coming to Chandigarh on Wed to meet Haryana CM. Would be grateful if u cud spare sometime to meet me. It is in collective interest.

Nov 14, 2017 10:01 am (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he would meet his Haryana counterpart in Chandigarh on Wednesday to discuss rising air pollution levels in the national capital as the latter was too 'busy' to meet him in Delhi.

