Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: 'Let's Meet', Kejriwal Tweets to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Nov 14, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

Recap: New York-based Columbia University researcher V Faye McNeill on Monday said, odd-even restrictions have to apply to two-wheelers and three-wheelers for the scheme to succeed. The associate professor of Chemical Engineering in the institute said the impact of the odd-even scheme fizzles out eventually as drivers find ways around the restrictions. "Two-and-three wheelers, especially those with two-stroke engines that run on mixed fuel, are important sources of pollution and they shouldn't be missed in air quality policy. They should be included in the restrictions if there is any hope for the odd-even scheme to have an impact," said McNeill.