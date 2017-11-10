Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: NGT Slams Brakes on Odd-Even Return, Convenes Special Hearing Tomorrow

Nov 10, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

With nearly 13 lakh private cars expected to keep off the road per day after the odd-even scheme kicks in from Monday, the government is looking to hire 500 buses to ensure smooth commute for the public. The odd-even scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from November 13 to November 17. The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers. "We are working to hire 500 additional buses as directed by the transport minister. In view of the short-time period, it is a tough task, but bus operators have promised to arrange buses for odd-even," said a senior official, who did not wish to be named.