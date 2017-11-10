Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: NGT Slams Brakes on Odd-Even Return, Convenes Special Hearing Tomorrow

Event Highlights
Four lakh old four-wheelers to be seized in NCR
The transport department on Friday said around four lakh old four-wheelers will be seized in the National Capital Region.The decision has been taken after the tough stance of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over pollution. According to the department, 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles will be seized in the NCR districts.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit has slammed the Delhi government for implementation of odd-even scheme, saying that no planning has gone into it over the past one year. She says the car-rationing scheme is not a solution to Delhi’s pollution woes and it had not been effective the last time as well. “Politics on this issue is going on as nobody wants to take responsibility,” she says.
Not just nearby weekend destinations like Mussoorie and Shimla, people are actually looking at foreign destinations like Singapore, Colombo etc, where they can get visa on arrival.
Mamata Banerjee bats for under fire Arvind Kejriwal, says pollution a national problem.
Global warming is a problem. Delhi pollution a disaster. Instead of blaming each other, I suggest Centre sits with CMs of neighbouring states – Punjab, Haryana Delhi - to solve problem. Only to accuse Delhi CM is not solution. It's national problem & we need to find a solution— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 10, 2017
Delhi Air Quality Close to ‘Severe-Plus’ Category
There is no decline in pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region today as major pollutants across all monitoring stations remained at ‘severe’ level. The data collected from the Central Pollution Control Board showed levels of PM2.5 and PM10 were ‘severe’. CPCB data also showed the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi to be at 480, close to ‘severe-plus’ category.
NGT wants Rs 1 lakh fine on builders flouting construction ban
The National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi government what was being done in terms of keeping a check on violations made during construction activity. “How many builders have you caught? What is being done to stop construction activity?” the tribunal put forth for the Delhi government to answer. The NGT said the government should impose a fine of Rs 1 lakh on builders found violating directions, as construction work has been halted in view of smog and air pollution.
Government officials on Friday said they expect pollution to get worse over the weekend and a plan to spray water over the capital to try to combat toxic smog is being formulated. The water will be sprayed from a height of 100 meters. The step would be unprecedented, environment ministry’s senior most official Shruti Bhardwaj said, without saying how much of the city of 22 million people would be covered. The scheme was introduced in the Chinese capital a decade ago to fight traffic and pollution with mixed success.
Keeping in mind environmental emergency & #OddEven, a special NGT bench will sit tomorrow, on a holiday, & Delhi govt will have to answer them why is Odd-Even necessary to be implemented now: Gaurav Bansal, lawyer in odd-even implementation matter in NGT pic.twitter.com/1gvZXe4A0Z— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017
NGT directs states to ensure that there should be no crop burning, says if any incident is reported to NGT, a considerable amount of fine will be charged from the salary of a responsible officer. NGT asks Delhi govt to impose 1 lakh fine on builders found violating directions, as construction work has been halted in view of smog & air pollution.
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy reacts to the odd-even scheme
Even & Odd number traffic management is a fraud on the public to siphon off public funds to finance AAP volunteers. J Gopikrishnan has data— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 10, 2017
NGT says the odd-even will be implemented in the national capital only if it orders so tomorrow. “Small cars are not a serious contributor to pollution. Heavy diesel vehicles are a problem. Has odd-even been productive in reducing pollution level? Tell us if the 500 new buses you are putting on the roads are diesel vehicles or CNG,” the green court told the Delhi government.
Images by ISRO showed that Pakistan had a near same incidence of farm fires a couple of years ago. But they have managed to reduce it. However, India is still struggling.
The National Green Tribunal has barred the Delhi government from implementing the return of the odd-even scheme from November 13-17, saying it first has to prove that the measure would not be counter-productive. “The Supreme Court has not asked you to implement odd-even plan. It has asked you to implement measures. You haven’t implemented 99 measures, but want just one. You had one year to prepare, but you did nothing,” the bench told the Delhi government. “This is irresponsible attitude. Red lights that were ordered to be fixed haven't been. That leads to traffic congestion…. This case is more important than any other. If we expose our children to this kind of air, we are committing the biggest sin.”
Commuters can travel free of cost in DTC and cluster buses on odd-even days from November 13-17, tweets Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot.
To encourage use of public transport during Odd- Even, Delhi govt to allow free travel for commuters in all DTC and Cluster buses from 13-17 November.— Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) November 10, 2017
Water sprinkling going on in different parts of Delhi to give immediate relief from smog
Immediate relief from Smog is first priority for Delhi Govt.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 10, 2017
To control pollution,
Water Sprinkling going on in different parts of Delhi.
The government of Punjab in Pakistan has imposed a ban on stubble burning. It also hoped that Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh take similar measures and impose a ban on stubble burning in Punjab as they have done.
We have imposed a ban on stubble burning in Punjab (Pakistan) & hope @capt_amarinder takes similar measures. Some of our medium/long term action plan to combat SMOG are: https://t.co/xmA4fP3lz8— Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) November 8, 2017
Environmental hazards threaten our people and habitat. Let us act fast to counter it.
BJP MP Giriraj Singh rides an electric car to curb pollution
"I care for Environment ...I care for Delhi. Moving out with electric car ..appeal every one to plz take corrective measures to bring Down pollution levels.Thank you"
I care for Environment ...I care for Delhi .— Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) November 10, 2017
Moving out with electric car ..appeal every one to plz take corrective measures to bring Down pollution levels.
Thank you
The National Green Tribunal to examine the Delhi government's decision to implement odd-even scheme from November 13 at 2 pm today. NGT directs Delhi govt to produce details of ambient air quality during the earlier odd-even schemes. The AAP government had on Thursday announced introduction of the odd-even scheme as part of a Graded Response Plan to tackle the alarming pollution situation in the national capital.
MCD car parking rates revised from Rs.20 to Rs.80 per hour
The revised rates for cars are Rs 80 per hour and Rs 400 for 24 hours, according to the SDMC order. "For two-wheelers, it would be Rs 40 per hour and Rs 200 hours," order said. For the NDMC and EDMC, the revised fees for parking of cars would range from Rs 80 to Rs 800, the civic official said.
Delhi Air pollution: Political parties, NGOs distribute masks
Political parties and organisations are distributing masks among people in view of deteriorating air quality in the national capital even as doctors express doubts over their efficacy. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari along with Abhiyan Delhi, an NGO, distributed masks at Connaught Place. He asked Delhiites to be cautious and use masks while going out, especially in the early hours, a Delhi BJP statement said.
SAD-BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, too, had distributed masks yesterday at the Connaught Place. He was accompanied by Delhi BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP MLA Kapil Mishra.
Anti-pollution measures: MCD parking lot fees go up
Parking fees in areas falling under the three municipal corporations have been quadrupled, starting today, following the order by the Lt Governor in view of the high-level of pollution in the city, officials said. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which administers several upscale markets, including Khan Market, Sarojini Nagar Market, Central Market, however, in an order said the four-time hike, would be in place for a "week's time". The North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations (NDMC and EDMC) also affected the hike as per the instructions from Lt Governor Anil Baijal. "We have increased the parking fees till further order," a spokesperson for the NDMC said. The NDMC runs 104 parking lots while the EDMC has over 40 under its jurisdiction. The revised rates for cars are Rs 80 per hour and Rs 400 for 24 hours, according to the SDMC order.
Entry points to Delhi to be sealed for trucks from today
Entry points on the national capital's borders will be sealed by the Delhi Police for trucks, except those carrying essential items, following the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's order in view of the alarming pollution situation in the city. The LG, Anil Baijal, has directed the Delhi Traffic Police and municipal corporations to prohibit the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles from 11 pm today to 11 pm November 12.
Under the odd-even policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates. In 2016, the scheme was enforced twice -- January 1-15 and April 15-30. The transport minister says that exemptions have been kept the same because the time is very limited and the government did not want any confusion regarding the exemptions. All CNG-driven vehicles (will need to produce certificate), electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, two-wheelers, vehicles driven by women (with only women passengers), vehicles driven by women (with children below the age of 12), those on the way to hospital for medical emergency (should carry proof), vehicles of physically challenged, emergency vehicles - Ambulance, fire, hospital, prison, hearse, enforcement vehicles, etc – will be exempted. Vehicles of VIPs will also not come under its ambit.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting at 2 pm to decide on the implication of the odd-even scheme. The odd-even scheme will be rolled out for five days from November 13 to November 17. The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.
Thick poisonous smog enveloped Delhi, prompting Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call a high-level meeting to take on the rising pollution levels in the city. A slew of restrictions was announced to ensure a constant scrutiny of smog in the city. On Thursday, the Delhi government announced that it was reintroducing the odd-even rationing scheme. The odd-even scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from November 13 to November 17. The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers.
With nearly 13 lakh private cars expected to keep off the road per day after the odd-even scheme kicks in from Monday, the government is looking to hire 500 buses to ensure smooth commute for the public. The odd-even scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from November 13 to November 17. The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers. "We are working to hire 500 additional buses as directed by the transport minister. In view of the short-time period, it is a tough task, but bus operators have promised to arrange buses for odd-even," said a senior official, who did not wish to be named.
