Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: No Odd-Even on Monday, Delhi Govt to Oppose NGT Riders

Nov 11, 2017 4:08 pm (IST)

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said the situation in the capital is improving and appealed to Delhi residents to not panic. “Dust is not entering from other states and stubble burning has also come to an end. We have taken all people concerned on board, which includes chief ministers of neighbouring states. We (the Centre) can only help, Delhi government has to implement the reforms on the ground,” he said. Vardhan also said that odd-even plan is not necessary and there are basic things in the Graded Rapid Action Plan (GRAP) that should be implemented first.