Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: No Odd-Even on Monday, Delhi Govt to Oppose NGT Riders

News18.com | November 11, 2017, 4:28 PM IST
Event Highlights

Odd-even plan will not return to smog-hit Delhi on Monday with the AAP government calling off the car-rationing scheme after the National Green Tribunal barred exemptions to women and two-wheelers. The government will approach the green court next week, saying its conditions will increase burden on public transport and pose security risk to women.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Nov 11, 2017 4:28 pm (IST)

Congress has slammed the AAP government for calling off the odd-even scheme. "AAP had implemented the programme without looking at cost-benefit factor. Now after the NGT has given this verdict, they realise that with riders, they cannot tackle the problem and are withdrawing it now,” said party spokesperson Tom Vadakkan.

Nov 11, 2017 4:08 pm (IST)

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said the situation in the capital is improving and appealed to Delhi residents to not panic. “Dust is not entering from other states and stubble burning has also come to an end. We have taken all people concerned on board, which includes chief ministers of neighbouring states. We (the Centre) can only help, Delhi government has to implement the reforms on the ground,” he said. Vardhan also said that odd-even plan is not necessary and there are basic things in the Graded Rapid Action Plan (GRAP) that should be implemented first.  

Nov 11, 2017 4:03 pm (IST)

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, explaining the reasons behind the AAP government's decision to call of odd-even plan, said that while pollution levels going down are important, women safety is paramount. He also said that if 30 lakh two-wheelers go off the road, Delhi's public transport system would not be able to accommodate the surge. 

Nov 11, 2017 3:34 pm (IST)

The Delhi government has called off the odd-even policy to be implemented from Monday. "The Delhi government will file a review petition in the NGT stating that it would be difficult to implement odd-even with these conditions," said Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that if the over 30 lakh two-wheelers are not allowed to ply, the public transport system in the city will not be able to cope with the pressure. "Pollution levels going down are important but women safety is paramount," said Gahlot.

Nov 11, 2017 3:22 pm (IST)

"The situation in the capital is improving. I appeal to Delhi residents to not panic. Dust is not entering from other states and stubble burning has also come to an end. We have taken all people concerned on board, which includes CMs of neighbouring states. We (the Centre) can only help, Delhi government has to implement the reforms on the ground. I do not think that the odd-even plan is necessary. There are basic things in the Graded Rapid Action Plan (GRAP) that should be implemented first," said Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Nov 11, 2017 3:16 pm (IST)

Sources in the Delhi government have told CNN-News18 that they do not approve of women drivers being included in the odd-even policy. "It is incomprehensible to compromise on women safety. Delhi government cannot compromise on women safety," said the source.

Nov 11, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)

Odd-Even will start on November 13, and go on till November 17, from 8 am to 8 pm.

Nov 11, 2017 3:13 pm (IST)

Nov 11, 2017 2:54 pm (IST)

Nov 11, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)

There has been a meeting called at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 3 pm to take stock of the NGT order and decide if odd-even should be implemented from Monday.

Nov 11, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)

Nov 11, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)

Hybrid cars are exempt from the odd-even implementation. The next date for the hearing has been set for Tuesday, while the Punjab and Haryana governments have been pulled up for not actively curbing stubble burning. The NGT is also going to form a committee today to monitor the pollution measures, while the ban on construction continues. "If it doesn't rain in the next two days, water sprinkling should be done in Delhi," says NGT. 

Nov 11, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)

NGT issues direction to reconsider the decision to hike parking charges by four times in Delhi.

Nov 11, 2017 12:43 pm (IST)

PM 10 is fine particles in the air that are 10 micrometres or less in diameter, while the PM 2.5 is particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. Small particles less than 10 micrometres in diameter pose the greatest problems because they can get deep into your lungs, and some may even get into your bloodstream. Exposure to such particles can affect both your lungs and your heart.

Nov 11, 2017 12:41 pm (IST)

NGT directs all neighboring state governments and departments to ensure complete mechanism during environmental emergency. "Don't wait for crisis situation," says the body. It has also directed various departments and executing agencies, like the Delhi Police, to cooperate and coordinate better.

Nov 11, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)

The NGT, despite its apprehensions, gives its nod to the odd-even scheme. The formula will be automatically implemented in Delhi-NCR, in 48 hours of PM 10 crossing 500 and PM 2.5 breaching the 300 mark barrier. Vehicles carrying solid waste, fire brigade, ambulance and emergency repair vehicles will be exempted. No exemptions for women, two-wheelers or government vehicles.

Nov 11, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

"We have heard from the counsels for Delhi, DPCC, CPCB and the pollution control boards for UP, Haryana and other states. The most disturbing thing is that there is absolutely no cooperation between the states and the statutory bodies. You are not trying to create public awareness. There is no connect with the common man for him to help you in controlling pollution," says NGT.

Nov 11, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)

NGT says that the measures like the increased parking fees, which were recommended by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) are absurd.

Nov 11, 2017 11:57 am (IST)

"Will the government apply the method as a measure to control pollution according to the NGT judgment or is it only for these four days? Why did you not implement the instructions given in a judgment for 1.5 years? If fewer vehicles cause 'more pollution' and more vehicles cause 'less pollution', what do you prefer?" asks NGT to Delhi Government.

Nov 11, 2017 11:50 am (IST)

“How determined are you on odd-even? Will you implement odd-even to control pollution indefinitely or is it only for four days? Tell us your intent…. Is the odd-even scheme being brought at the whim of a particular officer or the Delhi govt as a whole? What is the basis of granting exemptions under the scheme if you want to improve ambient air quality?” NGT asks the Delhi government.

Nov 11, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

"Are the Lieutenant Governor and state government both in consent over the implementation of Odd-Even?" asks NGT to the Delhi Government.

Nov 11, 2017 11:31 am (IST)

"The Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi government cannot seem to unanimously agree on the data that they've presented. Can the CPCB, DPCC confirm whether, in the last two months, the pollutant levels have crossed 300 and 500? Are you saying that from August 12 to October 23, are you trying to say that the PM value was 100?" said the NGT bench.

Nov 11, 2017 11:23 am (IST)

"In the last three months, PM 10 has not crossed 300 and 500 levels. Is it a fact?" asks the NGT bench, headed by Justice Swatantra Kumar. The Delhi government's counsel is advocate Tarunvir Kehar.

Nov 11, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

"Why did you not impose the odd-even policy earlier when the pollution crossed all limits? What were you waiting for?" asks NGT to Delhi Govt.

Nov 11, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

NGT has begun its hearing on the odd-even rule implementation in Delhi.

Nov 11, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

International carrier United Airlines has temporarily suspended flights to Delhi over the air quality concerns. "We are monitoring advisories as the region remains under a public health emergency, and are coordinating with respective government agencies," a representative for the airline told CNN. 

Nov 11, 2017 10:35 am (IST)

"The air quality in the capital should improve from today as wind speeds would pick up and help disperse pollutants. We expect wind speeds to be around 19-20 kilometres per hour from today afternoon. The temperature is not expected to be too low either and we expect a marked improvement in air quality starting today," said sources in the Indian Meteorological department to CNN-News18.

Nov 11, 2017 10:27 am (IST)

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has ordered the suspension of work in 123 industrial units, including eight sugar mills, in Muzaffarnagar district till November 14. The step has been taken on the directive of the National Green Tribunal as these units they had been violating pollution control norms, an official of the state pollution control board said.

Nov 11, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has termed the smog a national problem and called for a sit-down of other CMs:

Nov 11, 2017 8:56 am (IST)

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), Delhi's Mandir Marg is at 326, Anand Vihar at 430, Siri Fort at 316 and Shadipur at 331. The category is still Hazardous.

