Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: No Odd-Even on Monday, Delhi Govt to Oppose NGT Riders

Congress has slammed the AAP government for calling off the odd-even scheme. "AAP had implemented the programme without looking at cost-benefit factor. Now after the NGT has given this verdict, they realise that with riders, they cannot tackle the problem and are withdrawing it now,” said party spokesperson Tom Vadakkan.
Event Highlights
- Delhi Govt Shelves Odd-Even With New NGT Riders
- Delhi Govt Wants Women Drivers Exempt
- What's New in Odd-Even 3.0?
- Hybrid Cars Exempt; Next Hearing on Tuesday
- What Are PM 10 And PM 2.5
- NGT Okays Odd-Even
- NGT Begins Hearing
- United Suspends All Flights to Delhi
- Air Quality to Improve From Today
- Mamata Terms Smog a National Problem
Stay tuned for live updates:
Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said the situation in the capital is improving and appealed to Delhi residents to not panic. “Dust is not entering from other states and stubble burning has also come to an end. We have taken all people concerned on board, which includes chief ministers of neighbouring states. We (the Centre) can only help, Delhi government has to implement the reforms on the ground,” he said. Vardhan also said that odd-even plan is not necessary and there are basic things in the Graded Rapid Action Plan (GRAP) that should be implemented first.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, explaining the reasons behind the AAP government's decision to call of odd-even plan, said that while pollution levels going down are important, women safety is paramount. He also said that if 30 lakh two-wheelers go off the road, Delhi's public transport system would not be able to accommodate the surge.
The Delhi government has called off the odd-even policy to be implemented from Monday. "The Delhi government will file a review petition in the NGT stating that it would be difficult to implement odd-even with these conditions," said Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that if the over 30 lakh two-wheelers are not allowed to ply, the public transport system in the city will not be able to cope with the pressure. "Pollution levels going down are important but women safety is paramount," said Gahlot.
"The situation in the capital is improving. I appeal to Delhi residents to not panic. Dust is not entering from other states and stubble burning has also come to an end. We have taken all people concerned on board, which includes CMs of neighbouring states. We (the Centre) can only help, Delhi government has to implement the reforms on the ground. I do not think that the odd-even plan is necessary. There are basic things in the Graded Rapid Action Plan (GRAP) that should be implemented first," said Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan.
CLICK TO READ | Delhi Being Tagged As 'Worst Capital in World': NGT to Govt Before Allowing Odd-Even Scheme
Odd-Even will start on November 13, and go on till November 17, from 8 am to 8 pm.
CLICK TO READ | OPINION | Data is New Oil and Human Mind the New Battlefield. India Must Wake Up Now
In information warfare, the battlespace is the human mind. This is where the privacy of an individual intersects with national security. Fighting this battle will require a new paradigm in thought and action.
CLICK TO READ | Odd-Even 3.0 to Kick In With Riders. Here's a Look at What's Different This Time
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday gave its nod for the implementation of the Delhi government's odd-even car rationing scheme with certain riders.
CLICK TO READ | Delhi May Breathe a Little Easy After Light Rain Today, Says Met Department
A dense blanket of smog enveloped Delhi this week, prompting authorities to announce the
Hybrid cars are exempt from the odd-even implementation. The next date for the hearing has been set for Tuesday, while the Punjab and Haryana governments have been pulled up for not actively curbing stubble burning. The NGT is also going to form a committee today to monitor the pollution measures, while the ban on construction continues. "If it doesn't rain in the next two days, water sprinkling should be done in Delhi," says NGT.
PM 10 is fine particles in the air that are 10 micrometres or less in diameter, while the PM 2.5 is particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. Small particles less than 10 micrometres in diameter pose the greatest problems because they can get deep into your lungs, and some may even get into your bloodstream. Exposure to such particles can affect both your lungs and your heart.
The NGT, despite its apprehensions, gives its nod to the odd-even scheme. The formula will be automatically implemented in Delhi-NCR, in 48 hours of PM 10 crossing 500 and PM 2.5 breaching the 300 mark barrier. Vehicles carrying solid waste, fire brigade, ambulance and emergency repair vehicles will be exempted. No exemptions for women, two-wheelers or government vehicles.
"We have heard from the counsels for Delhi, DPCC, CPCB and the pollution control boards for UP, Haryana and other states. The most disturbing thing is that there is absolutely no cooperation between the states and the statutory bodies. You are not trying to create public awareness. There is no connect with the common man for him to help you in controlling pollution," says NGT.
"Will the government apply the method as a measure to control pollution according to the NGT judgment or is it only for these four days? Why did you not implement the instructions given in a judgment for 1.5 years? If fewer vehicles cause 'more pollution' and more vehicles cause 'less pollution', what do you prefer?" asks NGT to Delhi Government.
“How determined are you on odd-even? Will you implement odd-even to control pollution indefinitely or is it only for four days? Tell us your intent…. Is the odd-even scheme being brought at the whim of a particular officer or the Delhi govt as a whole? What is the basis of granting exemptions under the scheme if you want to improve ambient air quality?” NGT asks the Delhi government.
"The Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi government cannot seem to unanimously agree on the data that they've presented. Can the CPCB, DPCC confirm whether, in the last two months, the pollutant levels have crossed 300 and 500? Are you saying that from August 12 to October 23, are you trying to say that the PM value was 100?" said the NGT bench.
"The air quality in the capital should improve from today as wind speeds would pick up and help disperse pollutants. We expect wind speeds to be around 19-20 kilometres per hour from today afternoon. The temperature is not expected to be too low either and we expect a marked improvement in air quality starting today," said sources in the Indian Meteorological department to CNN-News18.
The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has ordered the suspension of work in 123 industrial units, including eight sugar mills, in Muzaffarnagar district till November 14. The step has been taken on the directive of the National Green Tribunal as these units they had been violating pollution control norms, an official of the state pollution control board said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has termed the smog a national problem and called for a sit-down of other CMs:
Global warming is a problem. Delhi pollution a disaster. Instead of blaming each other, I suggest Centre sits with CMs of neighbouring states – Punjab, Haryana Delhi - to solve problem. Only to accuse Delhi CM is not solution. It's national problem & we need to find a solution— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 10, 2017
-
07 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 67/58.0 overs 61/68.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 6 runs
-
04 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India NZ vs IND 196/220.0 overs 156/720.0 oversNew Zealand beat India by 40 runs
-
01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 202/320.0 overs 149/820.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 53 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE PAK vs SL 180/320.0 overs 144/920.0 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 224/420.0 overs 141/1018.3 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs