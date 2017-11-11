GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: No Exemptions as NGT Okays Odd-Even Return; Govt Told to Rethink Parking Fee Hike

November 11, 2017
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed the Delhi government to implement the odd-even car rationing scheme whenever PM10 and PM2.5 levels breach the danger mark. PM10 and PM2.5 are particulate matter in the air that can lodge deep in the lungs and cause severe respiratory ailments. The odd-even plan this time won’t have any exemptions for women, two-wheelers and VVIPs.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Nov 11, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)

Hybrid cars are exempt from the odd-even implementation. The next date for the hearing has been set for Tuesday, while the Punjab and Haryana governments have been pulled up for not actively curbing stubble burning. The NGT is also going to form a committee today to monitor the pollution measures, while the ban on construction continues. "If it doesn't rain in the next two days, water sprinkling should be done in Delhi," says NGT. 

Nov 11, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)

NGT issues direction to reconsider the decision to hike parking charges by four times in Delhi.

Nov 11, 2017 12:43 pm (IST)

PM 10 is fine particles in the air that are 10 micrometres or less in diameter, while the PM 2.5 is particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. Small particles less than 10 micrometres in diameter pose the greatest problems because they can get deep into your lungs, and some may even get into your bloodstream. Exposure to such particles can affect both your lungs and your heart.

Nov 11, 2017 12:41 pm (IST)

NGT directs all neighboring state governments and departments to ensure complete mechanism during environmental emergency. "Don't wait for crisis situation," says the body. It has also directed various departments and executing agencies, like the Delhi Police, to cooperate and coordinate better.

Nov 11, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)

The NGT, despite its apprehensions, gives its nod to the odd-even scheme. The formula will be automatically implemented in Delhi-NCR, in 48 hours of PM 10 crossing 500 and PM 2.5 breaching the 300 mark barrier. Vehicles carrying solid waste, fire brigade, ambulance and emergency repair vehicles will be exempted. No exemptions for women, two-wheelers or government vehicles.

Nov 11, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

"We have heard from the counsels for Delhi, DPCC, CPCB and the pollution control boards for UP, Haryana and other states. The most disturbing thing is that there is absolutely no cooperation between the states and the statutory bodies. You are not trying to create public awareness. There is no connect with the common man for him to help you in controlling pollution," says NGT.

Nov 11, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)

NGT says that the measures like the increased parking fees, which were recommended by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) are absurd.

Nov 11, 2017 11:57 am (IST)

"Will the government apply the method as a measure to control pollution according to the NGT judgment or is it only for these four days? Why did you not implement the instructions given in a judgment for 1.5 years? If fewer vehicles cause 'more pollution' and more vehicles cause 'less pollution', what do you prefer?" asks NGT to Delhi Government.

Nov 11, 2017 11:50 am (IST)

“How determined are you on odd-even? Will you implement odd-even to control pollution indefinitely or is it only for four days? Tell us your intent…. Is the odd-even scheme being brought at the whim of a particular officer or the Delhi govt as a whole? What is the basis of granting exemptions under the scheme if you want to improve ambient air quality?” NGT asks the Delhi government.

Nov 11, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

"Are the Lieutenant Governor and state government both in consent over the implementation of Odd-Even?" asks NGT to the Delhi Government.

Nov 11, 2017 11:31 am (IST)

"The Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi government cannot seem to unanimously agree on the data that they've presented. Can the CPCB, DPCC confirm whether, in the last two months, the pollutant levels have crossed 300 and 500? Are you saying that from August 12 to October 23, are you trying to say that the PM value was 100?" said the NGT bench.

Nov 11, 2017 11:23 am (IST)

"In the last three months, PM 10 has not crossed 300 and 500 levels. Is it a fact?" asks the NGT bench, headed by Justice Swatantra Kumar. The Delhi government's counsel is advocate Tarunvir Kehar.

Nov 11, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

"Why did you not impose the odd-even policy earlier when the pollution crossed all limits? What were you waiting for?" asks NGT to Delhi Govt.

Nov 11, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

NGT has begun its hearing on the odd-even rule implementation in Delhi.

Nov 11, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

International carrier United Airlines has temporarily suspended flights to Delhi over the air quality concerns. "We are monitoring advisories as the region remains under a public health emergency, and are coordinating with respective government agencies," a representative for the airline told CNN. 

Nov 11, 2017 10:35 am (IST)

"The air quality in the capital should improve from today as wind speeds would pick up and help disperse pollutants. We expect wind speeds to be around 19-20 kilometres per hour from today afternoon. The temperature is not expected to be too low either and we expect a marked improvement in air quality starting today," said sources in the Indian Meteorological department to CNN-News18.

Nov 11, 2017 10:27 am (IST)

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has ordered the suspension of work in 123 industrial units, including eight sugar mills, in Muzaffarnagar district till November 14. The step has been taken on the directive of the National Green Tribunal as these units they had been violating pollution control norms, an official of the state pollution control board said.

Nov 11, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has termed the smog a national problem and called for a sit-down of other CMs:

Nov 11, 2017 8:56 am (IST)

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), Delhi's Mandir Marg is at 326, Anand Vihar at 430, Siri Fort at 316 and Shadipur at 331. The category is still Hazardous.

Nov 11, 2017 8:54 am (IST)

In its forecast, the System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said air quality is likely to remain in the 'severe' category today, but it may improve a shade and enter the 'very poor' zone on Sunday night. The report also said that a dust storm, which swept across Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia in the last week of October spilled onto the first week of November, severely affecting Delhi's air quality.

Nov 11, 2017 8:48 am (IST)

A Centre-run pollution agency has identified a late October dust storm in the Middle East and stubble-burning in northern states as the prime factors behind the ongoing air pollution crisis in the national capital, which is now showing signs of waning. The dense smog layer, which kept the city shrouded since Tuesday, thinned considerably and level of pollutants dropped steadily in Delhi today, with agencies forecasting that Delhiites can look forward to a better air quality over the weekend.

Nov 11, 2017 8:42 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Delhi Govt in Talks With Pawan Hans for Aerial Sprinkling of Water to Settle Pollutants

Responding to a letter written by the city's Environment Minister Imran Hussain on possibility of such an exercise, Vanrajsinh H Dodia, the general manager (BD and marketing) of Pawan Hans said the company has the

Nov 11, 2017 8:33 am (IST)

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is in talks with Pawan Hans, an aviation entity under the Centre, for aerially sprinkling water in the city to settle particulate matter. Responding to a letter written by the city's Environment Minister Imran Hussain on the possibility of such an exercise, Vanrajsinh H Dodia, the general manager (BD and marketing) of Pawan Hans said the company has the "capacity" to take it up.

Nov 11, 2017 8:11 am (IST)

"PM 2.5, of which vehicular combustion is a major source, is a pollutant that chokes the lungs and leads to other respiratory diseases. PM10 is also another major pollutant but that is the usually the dust on the roads and dust in itself is not harmful. But heavy vehicular traffic grinds the PM10 to PM 2.5, further aggravating the problem. With the odd-even scheme in place, we hope to bring this down," AAP's Delhi unit convener and Labour Minister Gopal Rai said.

Nov 11, 2017 8:07 am (IST)

RECAP | On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party strongly defended its government's decision to bring back the odd-even road-rationing scheme, saying vehicular pollution was the biggest source of ultrafine particulate matters measuring less than 2.5 microns.

Nov 11, 2017 7:54 am (IST)

The exceptions for the rule are that women drivers, with no male passengers above the age of 12, will be allowed to drive their vehicles on all days. Two-wheelers are also exempt from the rule.

Nov 11, 2017 7:45 am (IST)

RECAP | On Thursday, the city government had announced the odd-even plan to be implemented from November 13 to 17. The odd-even rule will mean that cars running with number plates ending in even numbers like 0,2,4,6,8 will be allowed to run on days that end with an even number. On days with odd number, cars ending with odd numbers like 1,3,5,7,9 will be allowed to run.

Nov 11, 2017 7:37 am (IST)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) will decide today whether the odd-even plan will be implemented in Delhi or not. On Friday, the NGT rapped the Delhi government for going ahead with the restrictions even though the air quality seemed to be improving.

