Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: No Exemptions as NGT Okays Odd-Even Return; Govt Told to Rethink Parking Fee Hike

Hybrid cars are exempt from the odd-even implementation. The next date for the hearing has been set for Tuesday, while the Punjab and Haryana governments have been pulled up for not actively curbing stubble burning. The NGT is also going to form a committee today to monitor the pollution measures, while the ban on construction continues. "If it doesn't rain in the next two days, water sprinkling should be done in Delhi," says NGT.
Event Highlights
- Hybrid Cars Exempt; Next Hearing on Tuesday
- What Are PM 10 And PM 2.5
- NGT Okays Odd-Even
- NGT Begins Hearing
- United Suspends All Flights to Delhi
- Air Quality to Improve From Today
- Mamata Terms Smog a National Problem
- Dust Storm in Middle East the culprit?
- Delhi Govt in Talks With Pawan Hans
- AAP Defends Odd-Even
- NGT Odd-Even Decision Today
Stay tuned for live updates:
PM 10 is fine particles in the air that are 10 micrometres or less in diameter, while the PM 2.5 is particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. Small particles less than 10 micrometres in diameter pose the greatest problems because they can get deep into your lungs, and some may even get into your bloodstream. Exposure to such particles can affect both your lungs and your heart.
The NGT, despite its apprehensions, gives its nod to the odd-even scheme. The formula will be automatically implemented in Delhi-NCR, in 48 hours of PM 10 crossing 500 and PM 2.5 breaching the 300 mark barrier. Vehicles carrying solid waste, fire brigade, ambulance and emergency repair vehicles will be exempted. No exemptions for women, two-wheelers or government vehicles.
"We have heard from the counsels for Delhi, DPCC, CPCB and the pollution control boards for UP, Haryana and other states. The most disturbing thing is that there is absolutely no cooperation between the states and the statutory bodies. You are not trying to create public awareness. There is no connect with the common man for him to help you in controlling pollution," says NGT.
"Will the government apply the method as a measure to control pollution according to the NGT judgment or is it only for these four days? Why did you not implement the instructions given in a judgment for 1.5 years? If fewer vehicles cause 'more pollution' and more vehicles cause 'less pollution', what do you prefer?" asks NGT to Delhi Government.
“How determined are you on odd-even? Will you implement odd-even to control pollution indefinitely or is it only for four days? Tell us your intent…. Is the odd-even scheme being brought at the whim of a particular officer or the Delhi govt as a whole? What is the basis of granting exemptions under the scheme if you want to improve ambient air quality?” NGT asks the Delhi government.
"The Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi government cannot seem to unanimously agree on the data that they've presented. Can the CPCB, DPCC confirm whether, in the last two months, the pollutant levels have crossed 300 and 500? Are you saying that from August 12 to October 23, are you trying to say that the PM value was 100?" said the NGT bench.
"The air quality in the capital should improve from today as wind speeds would pick up and help disperse pollutants. We expect wind speeds to be around 19-20 kilometres per hour from today afternoon. The temperature is not expected to be too low either and we expect a marked improvement in air quality starting today," said sources in the Indian Meteorological department to CNN-News18.
The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has ordered the suspension of work in 123 industrial units, including eight sugar mills, in Muzaffarnagar district till November 14. The step has been taken on the directive of the National Green Tribunal as these units they had been violating pollution control norms, an official of the state pollution control board said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has termed the smog a national problem and called for a sit-down of other CMs:
Global warming is a problem. Delhi pollution a disaster. Instead of blaming each other, I suggest Centre sits with CMs of neighbouring states – Punjab, Haryana Delhi - to solve problem. Only to accuse Delhi CM is not solution. It's national problem & we need to find a solution— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 10, 2017
In its forecast, the System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said air quality is likely to remain in the 'severe' category today, but it may improve a shade and enter the 'very poor' zone on Sunday night. The report also said that a dust storm, which swept across Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia in the last week of October spilled onto the first week of November, severely affecting Delhi's air quality.
A Centre-run pollution agency has identified a late October dust storm in the Middle East and stubble-burning in northern states as the prime factors behind the ongoing air pollution crisis in the national capital, which is now showing signs of waning. The dense smog layer, which kept the city shrouded since Tuesday, thinned considerably and level of pollutants dropped steadily in Delhi today, with agencies forecasting that Delhiites can look forward to a better air quality over the weekend.
CLICK TO READ | Delhi Govt in Talks With Pawan Hans for Aerial Sprinkling of Water to Settle Pollutants
Responding to a letter written by the city's Environment Minister Imran Hussain on possibility of such an exercise, Vanrajsinh H Dodia, the general manager (BD and marketing) of Pawan Hans said the company has the
Meanwhile, the Delhi government is in talks with Pawan Hans, an aviation entity under the Centre, for aerially sprinkling water in the city to settle particulate matter. Responding to a letter written by the city's Environment Minister Imran Hussain on the possibility of such an exercise, Vanrajsinh H Dodia, the general manager (BD and marketing) of Pawan Hans said the company has the "capacity" to take it up.
"PM 2.5, of which vehicular combustion is a major source, is a pollutant that chokes the lungs and leads to other respiratory diseases. PM10 is also another major pollutant but that is the usually the dust on the roads and dust in itself is not harmful. But heavy vehicular traffic grinds the PM10 to PM 2.5, further aggravating the problem. With the odd-even scheme in place, we hope to bring this down," AAP's Delhi unit convener and Labour Minister Gopal Rai said.
RECAP | On Thursday, the city government had announced the odd-even plan to be implemented from November 13 to 17. The odd-even rule will mean that cars running with number plates ending in even numbers like 0,2,4,6,8 will be allowed to run on days that end with an even number. On days with odd number, cars ending with odd numbers like 1,3,5,7,9 will be allowed to run.
-
07 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 67/58.0 overs 61/68.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 6 runs
-
04 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India NZ vs IND 196/220.0 overs 156/720.0 oversNew Zealand beat India by 40 runs
-
01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 202/320.0 overs 149/820.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 53 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE PAK vs SL 180/320.0 overs 144/920.0 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 224/420.0 overs 141/1018.3 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs