Delhi Pollution LIVE: Parking Fee Hike, Ban on Trucks and Construction Lifted

CNN-News18 had reported yesterday that the Delhi government is sitting on Rs 787 crore collected as Environmental Cess. Reply to an RTI query by activist Sanjeev Jain revealed that the government was unable to specify its utilisation of the green cess. The government said it spent Rs 93 lakh of the cess in 2016, but there was "no mention of any expenditure" in 2017. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi, accused the central government of blocking anti-pollution projects.
Wearing masks, rebel AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa stage a protest at Delhi’s 11 Murti. They also placed masks on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. A banner held by fellow protesters questions the Delhi government’s alleged lack of spending to tackle rising air pollution. (Vimal Kumar/Network18)
Crackdown on 10-year-old Diesel Taxis
The National Green Tribunal has voiced concern over 10-year-old diesel taxis operating in the national capital and directed the AAP government to seize them without any delay as they cause air pollution. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the city government to expeditiously take such vehicles off the roads. "It is pointed out that large number of diesel taxis are being permitted to ply in the NCT of Delhi contrary to the judgment and directions of the Supreme Court. We direct the state government to look into this aspect and particularly the diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years old must be taken off the road and seized without any further wasting of time," the bench said.
The restrictions on construction and entry of trucks in Delhi have been removed even as the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned that this is just the beginning of smog in north Indian cities. "This is just the start to the smog season in northern India and Pakistan, as the monsoon will last for much of the upcoming winter. That means there are plenty of more opportunities for cold, stagnant air to fill with pollution, turning cities into dangerously unhealthy snow globes," it said.
Costa Rican ambassador to India, Mariela Cruz Alvarez said that she is taking rest and recovering in the green surroundings of south India.
The Delhi government has filed a fresh review petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT), urging it to allow exemptions to women and two-wheeler riders in the proposed return of the odd-even plan. It had earlier contended that including women drivers would pose a security problem, while denying exemption to two-wheelers would add to the burden of public transport system.
Despite Delhi's air quality in the 'very poor' category, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) has lifted the ban on construction works and the entry of trucks. It also ordered the four-fold increase in parking fee to be rolled back. EPCA member Usman Naseem, a researcher at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) tells IANS that though these restrictions have been lifted the ban on diesel generator-sets would continue.
