Delhi Pollution LIVE: Parking Fee Hike, Ban on Trucks and Construction Lifted

Nov 16, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

Crackdown on 10-year-old Diesel Taxis

The National Green Tribunal has voiced concern over 10-year-old diesel taxis operating in the national capital and directed the AAP government to seize them without any delay as they cause air pollution. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the city government to expeditiously take such vehicles off the roads. "It is pointed out that large number of diesel taxis are being permitted to ply in the NCT of Delhi contrary to the judgment and directions of the Supreme Court. We direct the state government to look into this aspect and particularly the diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years old must be taken off the road and seized without any further wasting of time," the bench said.