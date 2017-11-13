Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Schools Re-open; Govt to Challenge NGT's Ban on Odd-Even Exemptions

Nov 13, 2017 8:17 am (IST)

The National Green Tribunal had ordered last week that odd-even would automatically come into effect if PM10 and PM2.5 levels breached the respective danger marks of 500 and 300. PM10 or Particulate Matter 10 are fine particles in the air that are 10 micrometres or less in diameter, while the PM2.5 is 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. Small particles less than 10 micrometres in diameter pose the greatest problems because they can lodge deep into the lungs, and some may even get into the bloodstream.