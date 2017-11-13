GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Schools Re-open; Govt to Challenge NGT's Ban on Odd-Even Exemptions

News18.com | November 13, 2017, 8:53 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The Delhi government is set to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) today to oppose its ban on exemptions to women and two-wheelers in the odd-even car rationing scheme. The plan was to have kicked in today for its third run in the smog-hit capital, but the government rolled it back when the NGT allowed exemptions only to CNG cars and emergency services. Schools in the city, meanwhile, reopened after a five-day break, but those in Gurgaon remain closed.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Nov 13, 2017 8:53 am (IST)

After a brief let-up, pollution levels skyrocketed in Delhi late on Sunday with the air quality becoming hazardous, which environmental agencies consider unfit for inhalation even by healthy people. The pollution monitoring authorities said there may be some respite from Monday evening as surface winds will gain momentum. SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said there is possibility of rains in the evening of November 14. However, experts say rain brings temporary relief, but also leads to accumulation of particulates due to high levels of moisture.

Nov 13, 2017 8:17 am (IST)

The National Green Tribunal had ordered last week that odd-even would automatically come into effect if PM10 and PM2.5 levels breached the respective danger marks of 500 and 300. PM10 or Particulate Matter 10 are fine particles in the air that are 10 micrometres or less in diameter, while the PM2.5 is 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. Small particles less than 10 micrometres in diameter pose the greatest problems because they can lodge deep into the lungs, and some may even get into the bloodstream. 

Nov 13, 2017 8:16 am (IST)

The Delhi government is likely to contend before the NGT today that bringing women drivers into the odd-even ambit may pose a security risk, while banning exemption to two-wheelers may bring additional burden to the public transport system, which it is not yet equipped to handle. It had come under fire at the green court last week for delay in implementing the car rationing scheme and that too with exemptions.

Nov 13, 2017 8:13 am (IST)

The Delhi government is set to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) today to oppose its ban on exemptions to women and two-wheelers in the odd-even car rationing scheme. The government had decided to bring back the plan for a third run after pollution levels reached dangerous levels in the smog-hit city. It, however, rolled it back when the NGT allowed exemptions only to CNG cars and emergency services.

  • 07 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    67/5
    8.0 overs
    		 61/6
    8.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    NZ vs IND
    196/2
    20.0 overs
    		 156/7
    20.0 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    202/3
    20.0 overs
    		 149/8
    20.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    PAK vs SL
    180/3
    20.0 overs
    		 144/9
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    224/4
    20.0 overs
    		 141/10
    18.3 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES