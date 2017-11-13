Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Schools Re-open; Govt to Challenge NGT's Ban on Odd-Even Exemptions

After a brief let-up, pollution levels skyrocketed in Delhi late on Sunday with the air quality becoming hazardous, which environmental agencies consider unfit for inhalation even by healthy people. The pollution monitoring authorities said there may be some respite from Monday evening as surface winds will gain momentum. SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said there is possibility of rains in the evening of November 14. However, experts say rain brings temporary relief, but also leads to accumulation of particulates due to high levels of moisture.
The National Green Tribunal had ordered last week that odd-even would automatically come into effect if PM10 and PM2.5 levels breached the respective danger marks of 500 and 300. PM10 or Particulate Matter 10 are fine particles in the air that are 10 micrometres or less in diameter, while the PM2.5 is 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. Small particles less than 10 micrometres in diameter pose the greatest problems because they can lodge deep into the lungs, and some may even get into the bloodstream.
The Delhi government is likely to contend before the NGT today that bringing women drivers into the odd-even ambit may pose a security risk, while banning exemption to two-wheelers may bring additional burden to the public transport system, which it is not yet equipped to handle. It had come under fire at the green court last week for delay in implementing the car rationing scheme and that too with exemptions.
The Delhi government is set to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) today to oppose its ban on exemptions to women and two-wheelers in the odd-even car rationing scheme. The government had decided to bring back the plan for a third run after pollution levels reached dangerous levels in the smog-hit city. It, however, rolled it back when the NGT allowed exemptions only to CNG cars and emergency services.
