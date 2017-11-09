GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: NGT Pulls Up Kejriwal Govt for 'Inaction'

News18.com | November 9, 2017, 11:54 AM IST
Event Highlights

The toxic smog cover continued to hover over Delhi on Thursday morning. By Wednesday evening, the air quality was in the ‘severe plus’, or emergency, category. Flight and train operations were affected as Delhiites complained of breathing problems.
Nov 9, 2017 11:54 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Delhi's Besmogged Soul Despairs in Darkness at Noon

Delhi, through many crazed ages and gory histories, has survived and, in its modern avatar, has become an obese cosmopolitan leviathan, barely manageable with its immense girth.

Nov 9, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

NGT Pulls Up Delhi Govt:

You have made a mess of Delhi. You have done what you had to, now we will decide what you have to do. Why didn’t you issue any direction for shutting down polluting industries and construction. You did it yesterday as we told you to do so. Go to the hospital see number of patients that are being admitted. 

What have you done to control the burning of garbage in last one week? MCDs say among other things have done planting of trees. NGT says if you are planting trees now means you are adding to the problem. This is not the season for planting and it would only lead to more dirt because of digging. 

Nov 9, 2017 11:20 am (IST)

Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said, the Delhi government is “free” to do aerial sprinkling of water if it thinks the move is the most cost-effective measure to contain dust pollution in the city. 

Nov 9, 2017 11:08 am (IST)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urges farmers to avoid burning stubble

Nov 9, 2017 10:39 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Alarming Pollution Level: Expats in Dilemma to Leave or Stay

A psychology student at Delhi University, said, "I am not moving out and just staying indoors. I am feeling nauseating as I step out but I cannot leave my course midway so have to somehow deal with the situation."

Nov 9, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

The worsening air quality in Delhi has left the expats in a dilemma about whether to continue living in the national capital or leave for their respective countries. Emily Bild, a professional from the UK, says her family which also has two toddlers has been acclimatising in Delhi, but is in a dilemma whether to leave or stay here. "We have three air purifiers in the house. We have also installed an air quality monitor in the house now and my two-year-old son and three-year-old daughter are moving around with masks."But if the air quality continues to remain the same, I don't think we have an option other than going back," she added.

Nov 9, 2017 10:35 am (IST)

Delhiites complain of headaches, burning eyes, breathing discomfort, runny noses and a depressive mood. Due to severe smog conditions sports enthusiasts in Ludhiana find it difficult to play in the early morning hours. 

Nov 9, 2017 10:18 am (IST)
Nov 9, 2017 10:13 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Use Public Transport, Don't Smoke: Government to Delhiites

The Delhi government advisory said, "Keep the environment healthy, not only by words, but also by your actions."

Nov 9, 2017 10:13 am (IST)

EPCA instructed Delhi Metro to lower fares during off-peak hours for at least 10 days, introduce more coaches and frequent services. The body also instructed Delhi and neighbouring states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana -- to strengthen the public transport system by introducing more buses. It ordered municipal bodies in the region to increase parking fees in Delhi-NCR by four times. Amongst the other measures, it directed a fine of Rs 50,000 on road construction agencies violating dust pollution norms in Delhi-NCR. The body asked the Delhi-NCR governments to start preparing for measures like odd-even and ban construction activities if pollution aggravates.

Nov 9, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

The odd-even road rationing scheme may return in Delhi as NCR continues to reel under “severe” levels of air pollution. Air pollution in the region has officially hit the ‘severe plus’ or emergency, category of air pollution, as the smog refused to abate, and the air quality index (AQI) stood at 493. Authorities will decide whether the odd-even rule needs to be re-introduced to control vehicular pollution.

Nov 9, 2017 10:02 am (IST)

Doctors in the national capital have advised residents to avoid stepping out or indulging in outdoor activities during the early morning and evening hours in view of “severe” levels of air pollution in the city. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, a renowened pulmonologist, termed the situation a “public health emergency” and stressed the need for initiating a movement to protect the environment.

Associate Professor of pulmonary medicine at AIIMS Dr Karan Madan said lungs of the elderly and children are less capable of handling such high levels of pollutants and thus they develop breathing difficulty. Professor and head of pulmonary medicine at Safdarjang Hospital Dr J C Suri said inhalation of air toxins causes infections and swelling of the airway. “The immediate effects are cough, throat infections and pneumonia, but one can also develop lung cancer,” the doctor said.

Nov 9, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

The government has issued a health advisory for high risk people, including children, the elderly and those suffering from asthma and heart ailments. “We appeal to the people of Delhi to avoid morning and evening walks,” Manish Sisodia said. 

Nov 9, 2017 9:58 am (IST)

Pollution levels reaching severe category are reminiscent of the public health emergency that Delhi faced in 2016. The Delhi government announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed this week in view of the "unbearable" air pollution. The air quality in Delhi is turning worse, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. "Can't compromise with the health of children. All schools including private and government will remain closed till Sunday for all the classes," Sisodia said in a series of tweets. 

Nov 9, 2017 9:48 am (IST)

Even as pollution level rises in Delhi-NCR, stubble burning in Haryana continues.

Nov 9, 2017 9:29 am (IST)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reacted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s concern over stubble burning in the neighbouring states. In a series of tweets, Amarinder washed his hand of the problem and put the ball in the Centre’s court.

Nov 9, 2017 9:28 am (IST)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sent a letter to chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana and urged them to work jointly to resolve the air pollution issue. 

Nov 9, 2017 9:17 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Delhi Hits Emergency Air Pollution Category, Trucks Barred in NCR

Delhi saw yet another hazardous morning on Wednesday, as its early morning air quality index (AQI) remained severe and smog continued to envelop the city.

Nov 9, 2017 9:16 am (IST)

10 trains were cancelled, nine rescheduled and over 41 were delayed as Delhi remained engulfed in smog largely affecting visibility and railway movement

Nov 9, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Lodhi road area in the early morning hours showed that the air quality of the area contained prominent pollutants PM 10 & PM 2.5 in ‘severe’ category. Particulate material in Punjabi Bagh was recorded at 799, Dwarka at 388, Shadipur at 362 and Anand Vihar at 515 in Air Quality Index (Reported ANI)

Nov 9, 2017 8:52 am (IST)

Delhi, by Wednesday evening, officially hit the ‘severe plus’, or emergency, category of air pollution, as the smog refused to abate, and the air quality index (AQI) stood at 493. Delhi NCR’s AQI read 480, according to the 7pm readings.

Nov 9, 2017 8:51 am (IST)

Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) woke up to a smoggy morning, as air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category in several parts of the city. The state government on Tuesday had ordered all primary schools to remain closed and barred outdoor activities for children in the wake of the pollution.

