Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: NGT Pulls Up Kejriwal Govt for 'Inaction'

Delhi's Besmogged Soul Despairs in Darkness at Noon
Delhi, through many crazed ages and gory histories, has survived and, in its modern avatar, has become an obese cosmopolitan leviathan, barely manageable with its immense girth.
Delhi, through many crazed ages and gory histories, has survived and, in its modern avatar, has become an obese cosmopolitan leviathan, barely manageable with its immense girth.
NGT Pulls Up Delhi Govt:
You have made a mess of Delhi. You have done what you had to, now we will decide what you have to do. Why didn’t you issue any direction for shutting down polluting industries and construction. You did it yesterday as we told you to do so. Go to the hospital see number of patients that are being admitted.
What have you done to control the burning of garbage in last one week? MCDs say among other things have done planting of trees. NGT says if you are planting trees now means you are adding to the problem. This is not the season for planting and it would only lead to more dirt because of digging.
Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said, the Delhi government is “free” to do aerial sprinkling of water if it thinks the move is the most cost-effective measure to contain dust pollution in the city.
EPCA should effectively implement identified steps in a practical manner so that the visible improvement is seen on ground.— Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) November 8, 2017
I'd like to assure people that the Central Government shall do everything possible to bring about improvement in air quality in Delhi and NCR#DelhiSmog
asked the Delhi Govt to examine cost effectiveness of the measure vis a vis other simpler measures such as mechanized/ vacuum sweeping of road etc.— Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) November 8, 2017
if Government of Delhi thinks that sprinkling of water through helicopter is the most cost effective measure, it's free to do so.
I call for cost effective measures since management of air pollution requires sustained actions over a long period of time to be effective.— Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) November 8, 2017
I'd also like to request the State Governments of Punjab, Haryana and UP to implement the ban related to stubble burning.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urges farmers to avoid burning stubble
Have taken precautions and steps possible in Haryana. If we are asked by Centre, or Punjab to sit and talk together, we will do that: Haryana CM ML Khattar— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017
Alarming Pollution Level: Expats in Dilemma to Leave or Stay
A psychology student at Delhi University, said, "I am not moving out and just staying indoors. I am feeling nauseating as I step out but I cannot leave my course midway so have to somehow deal with the situation."
The worsening air quality in Delhi has left the expats in a dilemma about whether to continue living in the national capital or leave for their respective countries. Emily Bild, a professional from the UK, says her family which also has two toddlers has been acclimatising in Delhi, but is in a dilemma whether to leave or stay here. "We have three air purifiers in the house. We have also installed an air quality monitor in the house now and my two-year-old son and three-year-old daughter are moving around with masks."But if the air quality continues to remain the same, I don't think we have an option other than going back," she added.
Delhiites complain of headaches, burning eyes, breathing discomfort, runny noses and a depressive mood. Due to severe smog conditions sports enthusiasts in Ludhiana find it difficult to play in the early morning hours.
Sports enthusiasts in #Ludhiana say they are face breathing difficulties, find it difficult to play in the early morning hours due to severe #smog conditions blanketing the region pic.twitter.com/wMjnCoSdUk— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017
Maybe @narendramodi & the UnionEnvironment Minister ( who is he ?) may have something to say on this ????? pic.twitter.com/fie9ZqjxcE— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 9, 2017
Use Public Transport, Don't Smoke: Government to Delhiites
The Delhi government advisory said, "Keep the environment healthy, not only by words, but also by your actions."
EPCA instructed Delhi Metro to lower fares during off-peak hours for at least 10 days, introduce more coaches and frequent services. The body also instructed Delhi and neighbouring states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana -- to strengthen the public transport system by introducing more buses. It ordered municipal bodies in the region to increase parking fees in Delhi-NCR by four times. Amongst the other measures, it directed a fine of Rs 50,000 on road construction agencies violating dust pollution norms in Delhi-NCR. The body asked the Delhi-NCR governments to start preparing for measures like odd-even and ban construction activities if pollution aggravates.
The odd-even road rationing scheme may return in Delhi as NCR continues to reel under “severe” levels of air pollution. Air pollution in the region has officially hit the ‘severe plus’ or emergency, category of air pollution, as the smog refused to abate, and the air quality index (AQI) stood at 493. Authorities will decide whether the odd-even rule needs to be re-introduced to control vehicular pollution.
Doctors in the national capital have advised residents to avoid stepping out or indulging in outdoor activities during the early morning and evening hours in view of “severe” levels of air pollution in the city. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, a renowened pulmonologist, termed the situation a “public health emergency” and stressed the need for initiating a movement to protect the environment.
Associate Professor of pulmonary medicine at AIIMS Dr Karan Madan said lungs of the elderly and children are less capable of handling such high levels of pollutants and thus they develop breathing difficulty. Professor and head of pulmonary medicine at Safdarjang Hospital Dr J C Suri said inhalation of air toxins causes infections and swelling of the airway. “The immediate effects are cough, throat infections and pneumonia, but one can also develop lung cancer,” the doctor said.
Pollution levels reaching severe category are reminiscent of the public health emergency that Delhi faced in 2016. The Delhi government announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed this week in view of the "unbearable" air pollution. The air quality in Delhi is turning worse, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. "Can't compromise with the health of children. All schools including private and government will remain closed till Sunday for all the classes," Sisodia said in a series of tweets.
Even as pollution level rises in Delhi-NCR, stubble burning in Haryana continues.
Stubble burning in #Haryana continues even as pollution levels rise in the region and neighboring states: Visuals from #Rohtak pic.twitter.com/nQDwv6Cpo1— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reacted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s concern over stubble burning in the neighbouring states. In a series of tweets, Amarinder washed his hand of the problem and put the ball in the Centre’s court.
Share your concern over stubble burning and pollution @ArvindKejriwal, Centre alone can solve the problem given its national implications.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 8, 2017
Situation is serious but Punjab helpless as problem is widespread & state has no money to compensate farmers for stubble management (1/2).— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 8, 2017
It is not a matter for inter-state discussion, that won’t help. It requires central govt intervention, at the earliest (2/2).— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 8, 2017
Delhi Hits Emergency Air Pollution Category, Trucks Barred in NCR
Delhi saw yet another hazardous morning on Wednesday, as its early morning air quality index (AQI) remained severe and smog continued to envelop the city.
10 trains were cancelled, nine rescheduled and over 41 were delayed as Delhi remained engulfed in smog largely affecting visibility and railway movement
41 trains arriving late in #Delhi area due to fog/smog conditions, nine rescheduled and 10 cancelled— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017
Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) woke up to a smoggy morning, as air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category in several parts of the city. The state government on Tuesday had ordered all primary schools to remain closed and barred outdoor activities for children in the wake of the pollution.
