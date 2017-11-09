Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: NGT Pulls Up Kejriwal Govt for 'Inaction'

Nov 9, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

NGT Pulls Up Delhi Govt:

You have made a mess of Delhi. You have done what you had to, now we will decide what you have to do. Why didn’t you issue any direction for shutting down polluting industries and construction. You did it yesterday as we told you to do so. Go to the hospital see number of patients that are being admitted.

What have you done to control the burning of garbage in last one week? MCDs say among other things have done planting of trees. NGT says if you are planting trees now means you are adding to the problem. This is not the season for planting and it would only lead to more dirt because of digging.