Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Odd-Even Scheme to Return From November 13

Delhi Under Smog-screen: All You Need to Know About Key Pollutants
PM10 and PM2.5 simply mean particulate matter 10 micrometers or less and 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter, respectively.
Moradabad More Poisonous Than Delhi
While the nation is alarmed at the severe levels of pollution in Delhi, it turns out that Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad is currently facing a far worse air quality than the national capital. The industrial city has been engulfed in a thick blanket of poisonous haze for the past two days. On Tuesday, the city’s Air Quality Index touched 500, which is the highest that the scale can measure. This was on the same day when Delhi was experiencing its second day of smog cover, with an AQI of 478.
Here's Proof: Pakistan is Better than India When it Comes to Controlling Crop Burning
This year, according to reports, 2,620 incidents of crop fire were spotted via satellite in Indian Punjab. In Pakistan, the number was limited to just 27.
Odd-even for five days from Monday
The odd-even car rationing scheme will be enforced in Delhi for a five-day period from November 13, city Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said today. The decision comes as air pollution levels spiked in the national capital. Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.
Need well-rounded approach to tackle pollution: UN official
Tackling environmental pollution, such as the haze that has enveloped Delhi, calls for an "all-encompassing approach" over and above measures such as a ban on firecrackers and controlling the volume of vehicles on the roads, a top UN official said. Air pollutant touched calamitous levels yesterday, as a thick grey smog hung low across the region, prompting the government to declare schools closed till Sunday, halt construction activity and ban the entry of trucks in the city. "Environmental situations such as the current Delhi smog cannot be tackled just by addressing the issue of the number of cars or banning firecrackers. There has to be an all- encompassing approach," UN Resident Coordinator Yuri Afanasiev said on the sidelines of an event here. "There is the issue of farmers (stubble burning) and plant emissions. And, even if one talks about reducing the volume of cars in the streets, there has to be a discussion on the quality of cars, whether they have catalytic converters. It has to be a well-rounded approach," he said.
HC Calls Delhi Pollution 'Emergency Situation' Asks Govt to Consider Artificial Rainfall
Calling it an "emergency situation", a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sanjeev Sachdeva asked the government to consider the option of "cloud seeding" to induce rainfall artificially, as an immediate step to bring down the dust and particulate matter in the atmosphere.
Delhi HC issues emergency directions to curb killer fog in Delhi
As the killer 'pea soup fog' continued to engulf the city, the Delhi High Court today issued a slew of directions to improve air quality, including watering of the roads to minimise dust. It directed the Delhi government to seriously consider a ban on further construction in the city to the extent possible and implementing the 'odd-even' vehicle usage scheme as a short term measure. The bench also ordered the Union Environment Secretary to hold a meeting in the next three days of the chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to work out a joint short-term plan to bring down air pollution.
Air purifiers sales rise as pollution heightens in Delhi NCR
Air purifiers manufacturers are witnessing a spike in sales in the Capital and adjoining areas as consumers resort to panic buying with air pollution in Delhi-NCR breaching critical limit. Air quality in Delhi-NCR has been at the season's worst for the last couple of days as a combined effect of smoke from stubble burning and moisture turned the region into a "gas chamber" leaving people gasping.
If Beijing Can Declare Health Emergency To Control Pollution Why Can't Delhi?
On Tuesday morning, according to the US Embassy's air quality index, the city's PM2.5-a harmful air pollutant--read above 600.
I have sought meeting with the chief ministers of the neighbouring states. The Centre and the states need to work out a solution to this issue. Fining the farmer, isn’t the solution. Farmers are already under trouble. If everyone, central govt, UP, Punjab and Haryana government, come together and put aside politics a solution can be found: Arvind Kejriwal.
These shooting of PM levels is not because of Delhi but other factors are also to blame. Crop stubble burning is the main issue. On Wednesday, we had a meeting with LG Anil Baijal. We are ready to take whatever steps are required to be taken. But our neighbours should also cooperate. Until state governments don't find economically viable solutions to crop burning it will not stop, said CM Arvind Kejriwal.
For a month (from mid Oct to mid Nov) the whole northern India becomes a gas chamber, not just Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #AirPollution pic.twitter.com/I9X6q7x0QT— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017
NGT says vehicles more than 10 years, in case of diesel and 15 years in case of petrol, should be prohibited to enter Delhi. The Tribunal also says "ban trucks carrying construction materials in Delhi-NCR". Next hearing on 14th November, NGT asked all concerned authorities and pollution control boards to file status report by then.
NGT observed "Even construction work taking place openly isn't being stopped, and when such a situation has ensued now action is being promised". NGT further slammed neighbouring states of Delhi and raised question on their seriousness on the grave situation. "All the constitutional authorities and statutory bodies measurably failed to perform their duties. So far pollution is the concern, it is a joint responsibility of all the stakeholders" said NGT.
NGT's observations: Articles 21 & 48 of the Constitution mandate that it is the responsibility of governments to make sure that citizens get a clean and conducive environment. Right to life is being snatched from people since they're not getting a clean environment. NGT said, CPCB's report has shown the extent of danger lurking in the air in Delhi NCR. Yesterday PM 10 levels, supposed to be 100, had touched 986, while the PM 2.5 levels, supposed to be 60, had reached 420. This has been the situation since the past week.
NGT has asked Delhi Government on the steps taken to curtail pollution, the number of challans issued to violators and the number of construction sites where work has been stopped. NGT asked, why rain isn't artificially being triggered using helicopters. Industrial activities to not be carried on in Delhi, till the next hearing directs NGT. NGT also directed, all the public authorities should depute an officer to monitor the polluting activities. All the concerned states' pollution control boards to monitor all parameters, directs National Green Tribunal Air Pollution
The air pollution levels have not abated and are still pushing the high end of the severe category. At 11 am Delhi's AQI stood at 491, and Delhi NCR at 482. Levels touched 500 in several locations across the city.
11 am readings--
CRRI Mathura Road: 500
DTU: 500
IGI airport: 500
Lodhi Road:500
North Campus: 500
Aya Nagar: 499
Shadipur:483
Delhi's Besmogged Soul Despairs in Darkness at Noon
Delhi, through many crazed ages and gory histories, has survived and, in its modern avatar, has become an obese cosmopolitan leviathan, barely manageable with its immense girth.
NGT Pulls Up Delhi Govt:
You have made a mess of Delhi. You have done what you had to, now we will decide what you have to do. Why didn’t you issue any direction for shutting down polluting industries and construction. You did it yesterday as we told you to do so. Go to the hospital see number of patients that are being admitted.
What have you done to control the burning of garbage in last one week? MCDs say among other things have done planting of trees. NGT says if you are planting trees now means you are adding to the problem. This is not the season for planting and it would only lead to more dirt because of digging.
Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said, the Delhi government is “free” to do aerial sprinkling of water if it thinks the move is the most cost-effective measure to contain dust pollution in the city.
EPCA should effectively implement identified steps in a practical manner so that the visible improvement is seen on ground.— Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) November 8, 2017
I'd like to assure people that the Central Government shall do everything possible to bring about improvement in air quality in Delhi and NCR#DelhiSmog
asked the Delhi Govt to examine cost effectiveness of the measure vis a vis other simpler measures such as mechanized/ vacuum sweeping of road etc.— Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) November 8, 2017
if Government of Delhi thinks that sprinkling of water through helicopter is the most cost effective measure, it's free to do so.
I call for cost effective measures since management of air pollution requires sustained actions over a long period of time to be effective.— Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) November 8, 2017
I'd also like to request the State Governments of Punjab, Haryana and UP to implement the ban related to stubble burning.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urges farmers to avoid burning stubble
Have taken precautions and steps possible in Haryana. If we are asked by Centre, or Punjab to sit and talk together, we will do that: Haryana CM ML Khattar— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017
Alarming Pollution Level: Expats in Dilemma to Leave or Stay
A psychology student at Delhi University, said, "I am not moving out and just staying indoors. I am feeling nauseating as I step out but I cannot leave my course midway so have to somehow deal with the situation."
The worsening air quality in Delhi has left the expats in a dilemma about whether to continue living in the national capital or leave for their respective countries. Emily Bild, a professional from the UK, says her family which also has two toddlers has been acclimatising in Delhi, but is in a dilemma whether to leave or stay here. "We have three air purifiers in the house. We have also installed an air quality monitor in the house now and my two-year-old son and three-year-old daughter are moving around with masks."But if the air quality continues to remain the same, I don't think we have an option other than going back," she added.
Delhiites complain of headaches, burning eyes, breathing discomfort, runny noses and a depressive mood. Due to severe smog conditions sports enthusiasts in Ludhiana find it difficult to play in the early morning hours.
Sports enthusiasts in #Ludhiana say they are face breathing difficulties, find it difficult to play in the early morning hours due to severe #smog conditions blanketing the region pic.twitter.com/wMjnCoSdUk— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017
Maybe @narendramodi & the UnionEnvironment Minister ( who is he ?) may have something to say on this ????? pic.twitter.com/fie9ZqjxcE— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 9, 2017
Use Public Transport, Don't Smoke: Government to Delhiites
The Delhi government advisory said, "Keep the environment healthy, not only by words, but also by your actions."
EPCA instructed Delhi Metro to lower fares during off-peak hours for at least 10 days, introduce more coaches and frequent services. The body also instructed Delhi and neighbouring states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana -- to strengthen the public transport system by introducing more buses. It ordered municipal bodies in the region to increase parking fees in Delhi-NCR by four times. Amongst the other measures, it directed a fine of Rs 50,000 on road construction agencies violating dust pollution norms in Delhi-NCR. The body asked the Delhi-NCR governments to start preparing for measures like odd-even and ban construction activities if pollution aggravates.
The odd-even road rationing scheme may return in Delhi as NCR continues to reel under “severe” levels of air pollution. Air pollution in the region has officially hit the ‘severe plus’ or emergency, category of air pollution, as the smog refused to abate, and the air quality index (AQI) stood at 493. Authorities will decide whether the odd-even rule needs to be re-introduced to control vehicular pollution.
