Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Odd-Even Scheme to Return From November 13

Nov 9, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)

NGT observed "Even construction work taking place openly isn't being stopped, and when such a situation has ensued now action is being promised". NGT further slammed neighbouring states of Delhi and raised question on their seriousness on the grave situation. "All the constitutional authorities and statutory bodies measurably failed to perform their duties. So far pollution is the concern, it is a joint responsibility of all the stakeholders" said NGT.

NGT's observations: Articles 21 & 48 of the Constitution mandate that it is the responsibility of governments to make sure that citizens get a clean and conducive environment. Right to life is being snatched from people since they're not getting a clean environment. NGT said, CPCB's report has shown the extent of danger lurking in the air in Delhi NCR. Yesterday PM 10 levels, supposed to be 100, had touched 986, while the PM 2.5 levels, supposed to be 60, had reached 420. This has been the situation since the past week.

NGT has asked Delhi Government on the steps taken to curtail pollution, the number of challans issued to violators and the number of construction sites where work has been stopped. NGT asked, why rain isn't artificially being triggered using helicopters. Industrial activities to not be carried on in Delhi, till the next hearing directs NGT. NGT also directed, all the public authorities should depute an officer to monitor the polluting activities. All the concerned states' pollution control boards to monitor all parameters, directs National Green Tribunal Air Pollution