Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Dwarka, Siri Fort Areas in ‘Hazardous’ Category; NGT to Decide on Odd-Even Today

News18.com | November 11, 2017, 9:51 AM IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) will decide today on whether the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will return to smog-hit Delhi next week. Rapping the Arvind Kejriwal government for ignoring other pollution control measures, the green court had on Friday said the odd-even plan would be implemented only if its efficacy in curbing air toxicity is proved.

Will odd-even return to the national capital? Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Nov 11, 2017 8:56 am (IST)

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), Delhi's Mandir Marg is at 326, Anand Vihar at 430, Siri Fort at 316 and Shadipur at 331. The category is still Hazardous.

Nov 11, 2017 8:54 am (IST)

In its forecast, the System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said air quality is likely to remain in the 'severe' category today, but it may improve a shade and enter the 'very poor' zone on Sunday night. The report also said that a dust storm, which swept across Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia in the last week of October spilled onto the first week of November, severely affecting Delhi's air quality.

Nov 11, 2017 8:48 am (IST)

A Centre-run pollution agency has identified a late October dust storm in the Middle East and stubble-burning in northern states as the prime factors behind the ongoing air pollution crisis in the national capital, which is now showing signs of waning. The dense smog layer, which kept the city shrouded since Tuesday, thinned considerably and level of pollutants dropped steadily in Delhi today, with agencies forecasting that Delhiites can look forward to a better air quality over the weekend.

Nov 11, 2017 8:42 am (IST)

Delhi Govt in Talks With Pawan Hans for Aerial Sprinkling of Water to Settle Pollutants

Responding to a letter written by the city's Environment Minister Imran Hussain on possibility of such an exercise, Vanrajsinh H Dodia, the general manager (BD and marketing) of Pawan Hans said the company has the

Nov 11, 2017 8:33 am (IST)

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is in talks with Pawan Hans, an aviation entity under the Centre, for aerially sprinkling water in the city to settle particulate matter. Responding to a letter written by the city's Environment Minister Imran Hussain on the possibility of such an exercise, Vanrajsinh H Dodia, the general manager (BD and marketing) of Pawan Hans said the company has the "capacity" to take it up.

Nov 11, 2017 8:11 am (IST)

"PM 2.5, of which vehicular combustion is a major source, is a pollutant that chokes the lungs and leads to other respiratory diseases. PM10 is also another major pollutant but that is the usually the dust on the roads and dust in itself is not harmful. But heavy vehicular traffic grinds the PM10 to PM 2.5, further aggravating the problem. With the odd-even scheme in place, we hope to bring this down," AAP's Delhi unit convener and Labour Minister Gopal Rai said.

Nov 11, 2017 8:07 am (IST)

On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party strongly defended its government's decision to bring back the odd-even road-rationing scheme, saying vehicular pollution was the biggest source of ultrafine particulate matters measuring less than 2.5 microns.

Nov 11, 2017 7:54 am (IST)

The exceptions for the rule are that women drivers, with no male passengers above the age of 12, will be allowed to drive their vehicles on all days. Two-wheelers are also exempt from the rule.

Nov 11, 2017 7:45 am (IST)

On Thursday, the city government had announced the odd-even plan to be implemented from November 13 to 17. The odd-even rule will mean that cars running with number plates ending in even numbers like 0,2,4,6,8 will be allowed to run on days that end with an even number. On days with odd number, cars ending with odd numbers like 1,3,5,7,9 will be allowed to run.

Nov 11, 2017 7:37 am (IST)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) will decide today whether the odd-even plan will be implemented in Delhi or not. On Friday, the NGT rapped the Delhi government for going ahead with the restrictions even though the air quality seemed to be improving.

