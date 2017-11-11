Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Dwarka, Siri Fort Areas in ‘Hazardous’ Category; NGT to Decide on Odd-Even Today

Will odd-even return to the national capital? Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
In its forecast, the System of Air Quality And Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said air quality is likely to remain in the 'severe' category today, but it may improve a shade and enter the 'very poor' zone on Sunday night. The report also said that a dust storm, which swept across Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia in the last week of October spilled onto the first week of November, severely affecting Delhi's air quality.
A Centre-run pollution agency has identified a late October dust storm in the Middle East and stubble-burning in northern states as the prime factors behind the ongoing air pollution crisis in the national capital, which is now showing signs of waning. The dense smog layer, which kept the city shrouded since Tuesday, thinned considerably and level of pollutants dropped steadily in Delhi today, with agencies forecasting that Delhiites can look forward to a better air quality over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government is in talks with Pawan Hans, an aviation entity under the Centre, for aerially sprinkling water in the city to settle particulate matter. Responding to a letter written by the city's Environment Minister Imran Hussain on the possibility of such an exercise, Vanrajsinh H Dodia, the general manager (BD and marketing) of Pawan Hans said the company has the "capacity" to take it up.
"PM 2.5, of which vehicular combustion is a major source, is a pollutant that chokes the lungs and leads to other respiratory diseases. PM10 is also another major pollutant but that is the usually the dust on the roads and dust in itself is not harmful. But heavy vehicular traffic grinds the PM10 to PM 2.5, further aggravating the problem. With the odd-even scheme in place, we hope to bring this down," AAP's Delhi unit convener and Labour Minister Gopal Rai said.
On Thursday, the city government had announced the odd-even plan to be implemented from November 13 to 17. The odd-even rule will mean that cars running with number plates ending in even numbers like 0,2,4,6,8 will be allowed to run on days that end with an even number. On days with odd number, cars ending with odd numbers like 1,3,5,7,9 will be allowed to run.
