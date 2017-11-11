Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Dwarka, Siri Fort Areas in ‘Hazardous’ Category; NGT to Decide on Odd-Even Today

Nov 11, 2017 8:11 am (IST)

"PM 2.5, of which vehicular combustion is a major source, is a pollutant that chokes the lungs and leads to other respiratory diseases. PM10 is also another major pollutant but that is the usually the dust on the roads and dust in itself is not harmful. But heavy vehicular traffic grinds the PM10 to PM 2.5, further aggravating the problem. With the odd-even scheme in place, we hope to bring this down," AAP's Delhi unit convener and Labour Minister Gopal Rai said.