Delhi Assembly Passes Bill to Regularise 15,000 Guest Teachers

: The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill to make about 15,000 guest teachers in government schools in the national capital permanent."Regularisation of services of guest teachers and teachers engaged under the 'Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan' Bill 2017" was introduced in the Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.The Bill, which was okayed by the Cabinet last week, will now be sent to Lt. Governor Anil Baijal for his approval where it is expected to face resistance.On Tuesday, Baijal had said that the Bill to regularise guest teachers was "beyond the legislative competence" of the Assembly and asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider introduction of the proposed legislation in the house.Baijal said the matter of the Bill is related to 'services'.Quoting a Delhi High Court order, he had said that the Delhi government has no executive powers in matters related to services.Baijal went on to add that 'services' is a matter in respect of which the Lt. Governor is required to act in his discretion.