Delhi Auto Thief Who Underwent Plastic Surgery To Evade Cops Arrested

An auto thief, who is a suspect in close to 62 cases, underwent plastic surgery to avoid arrest. His luck, though, deserted him as he was arrested by Delhi Police.Deputy Commissioner of Police, Romil Baaniya, said Delhi resident Kunal was arrested from Nehru Place in south Delhi on October 13 for being involved in multiple auto theft cases.Kunal's interrogation led to his accomplices Irshad Ali and Mohammad Shadab, police said. Both Ali and Shadab are from Uttar Pradesh.Baaniya said Kunal was involved in 62 cases of vehicle theft in Delhi and neighbouring areas. The accused had undergone plastic surgery about four years ago and 12 cars were recovered from him following the arrest.Interrogation revealed that before stealing a car, the accused first found vehicles declared as "total loss" by insurance companies but whose documents had not been destroyed.Once the accused got hold of the documents, they would find similar cars and then steal them. They would then change the chassis and engine number of the vehicles and sell them in the market.Police are trying to arrest others who helped the accused.