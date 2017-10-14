Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Stolen Wagon R Found in Ghaziabad After 2 Days

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s blue Wagon R, which was stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat two days ago, has been found in Ghaziabad on Saturday morning.Popularly known as the ‘AAP Mobile’, the car’s theft had caused a sensation. Ghaziabad police officials said the car would be transferred to Delhi Police, who in turn will give it to the Delhi CM.Kejriwal on Friday had also shot off a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, saying the theft of his car points towards the rapidly "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.He had also wondered what the people of Delhi should expect when the chief minister's car gets stolen from outside the secretariat, which is the headquarters of the local administration."My WagonR car was stolen outside the Delhi Secretariat. My car getting stolen is a small matter. But the fact that it went missing outside the Delhi Secretariat reflects the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi," Kejriwal wrote.He went on to take a jibe at the Delhi Police saying that upon receiving his letter, the police will try to paint a rosy picture of law and order in the city by sharing favourable statistics.Kejriwal's blue WagonR, which he used till the 2015 assembly election and in many ways helped cement his 'aam aadmi' image, was stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday.