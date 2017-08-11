Delhi Court Bans Publishing and Sale of Book on Baba Ramdev

A local court in Delhi has restrained publication and distribution of the book ‘Godman to Tycoon: The Untold Story of Baba Ramdev’, written by journalist Priyanka Pathak-Narain, on the basis of a complaint alleging defamation filed on behalf of Ramdev.Juggernaut Books, the publisher, said the order was passed ex-parte without hearing either the publisher or the author of the book.“An injunction has been granted, as prayed for, without giving a notice of the application for the reason that such notice would cause delay and such delay would result in defeating the purpose of injunction,” reads the order issued on August 4 by Karkardooma District Court.While stating that it has complied with the order, the publisher said it will stand by the book and defend the case in courts to vacate the injunction.“Every person is entitled to approach a court of law with a grievance that must be decided in a fair manner. In this case, the allegation of defamation must certainly be heard in the courts and we welcome the chance to defend our book. ‘Godman to Tycoon’ is a work of serious journalism. It is the product of over fifty interviews, many of them taped, with key players in Baba Ramdev’s life, including with Ramdev himself and close aides and family members. The book contains a detailed 25-page note on sources that lists the interviews, articles, police reports and RTI replies that are the basis of each chapter.Prior to publication the manuscript was submitted for a legal read and vetted by an expert. The author’s taped interviews were also submitted to and authenticated by a forensic laboratory.The order of ex-parte interim injunction restrains Juggernaut Books, the author, and also the printer, Amazon and Flipkart.As the matter is sub-judice, we cannot comment on the merits of the case. However, we stand by our book, will defend the case and will move the court to vacate the injunction.”In an interview to News18 on August 5, Priyanka Pathak-Narain said ‘Baba Ramdev’s story shows nexus between money, religion and politics in India’.Clickto read the full interview.