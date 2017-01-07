Delhi Government Approves Phase-IV of Delhi Metro

New Delhi: The Delhi cabinet on Friday gave its nod to the fourth phase of Delhi Metro which will add 8.5 lakh new passengers to its network, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The fourth phase will have six new routes with a total length of around 103 km, and will be completed in six years at a cost of around Rs 50,000 crore, he told reporters here.

"The fourth phase of the Delhi Metro will provide the commuters a better connectivity with outer parts of the city and also to the Delhi Airport,"Sisodia said in the press conference after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Once the construction begins following approval by the union government, DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) will submit a progress report of the project every month to the Delhi cabinet," Sisodia said.

He added that once complete, the new lines will add 8.5 lakh passengers every day to the metro rider-ship.

"The fourth phase of metro is future-oriented as it will cover those routes where traffic problems exist or are expected to surface in the future," Sisodia said adding "the Phase-IV of Delhi Metro will comprise a 67 kilometre elevated road and would add 79 stations to the metro network out of which 50 will be elevated".

The six new lines which connect outer Delhi and Aero City include Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Janakpuri West-R K Ashram, Mukundpur-Maujpur, Inderlok-Indraprastha, Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-block and Aero City-Tughlakabad.

The total length of Rithala-Bawana-Narela line will be 21.73 km and it will have 16 stations while the 12.54 km long Mukundpur-Maujpur metro line will have six metro stations - all elevated.

The Janakpuri West-R K Ashram metro stretch will be of 28.92 km with 18 elevated and seven underground metro stations on the line. The length of Inderlok-Indraprastha metro line will be 12.58 km and will have 10 stations - all underground.

The 20.20-km-long Aero City-Tughlakabad line will have 10 underground and five elevated metro stations, while the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-block metro stretch will be 7.96 km long and have one underground and five elevated stations while one station will be at grade (on the ground level).

The capital cost of Rithala-Bawana-Narela metro line will be Rs 7,836 crore and for Mukundpur-Maujpur line, it will be Rs 4,476 crore.

The capital cost of Janakpuri West-R K Ashram metro stretch will be Rs 14,522 crore while for Inderlok-Indraprastha metro line, it will be Rs 8,421 crore.

Similarly the capital cost of Aero City-Tughlakabad line will be Rs 11,330 crore while for Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-block metro strech, it will be Rs 3,018 crore.