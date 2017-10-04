Delhi Government Moves Resolution in House Against Metro Fare Hike

The Delhi government on Wednesday moved a resolution in the Assembly, seeking the Centre's intervention to prevent the implementation of the proposed hike in metro fares.The revised metro prices will come into effect from October 10.A discussion will be held on the resolution on October 9 during which Aam Aadmi Party legislators are likely to corner the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the issue.While reading out the resolution in the House, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the proposed hike is against the wishes of the Delhi government and in "gross violation" of recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee.The transport minister also termed the fare increase as "anti-people"."The common man is already reeling under a severe financial burden due to the poor implementation of GST, demonetisation, unprecedented price rise, hike in fuel prices and general economic mismanagement by the Centre," the resolution read.It appealed to the Centre to take into consideration the pro-people concerns of the Delhi government.The AAP government urged the Urban Development Ministry to "quickly and actively" intervene so that the proposed fare hike is not implemented.