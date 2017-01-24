Delhi Govt Extends Deadline For EWS Nursery Admissions to Feb 14

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday extended to February 14 the deadline for application for admissions in nursery under the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

Earlier, the last date for application was January 31 and the first list was supposed to be announced on February 28, which will now come on March 7.

The admissions process on 25 per cent seats under EWS and Disadvantaged Group (DG) quotas, which have been riddled with irregularities in previous years, have been made completely online by the AAP dispensation.

"The candidates will now be able to apply till February 14. The first and second list of selected students will be announced on March 7 and 17 respectively. The admission process will be closed as per earlier schedule only on March 31," an official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

Nursery admissions began on January 2 for 1,400 private schools while the guidelines and schedule for 298 private schools running on DDA land was announced later.