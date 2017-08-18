Delhi Govt Issues Show-cause Notice to 449 Private Schools over 'Excess Fees'

The Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to 449 private schools. The schools have been asked to implement Justice Anil Dev Singh's order to roll back unjustified fee hike and pay back excess fees taken to the parents.The announcement was made by the Delhi government of Friday after the plan was approved by the Delhi LG’s office.Renowned Delhi schools like DPS, Amity International, Sanskriti, Modern School and Springdales are in the list of 449 schools. The Delhi Government says it will ' take over' these private schools if they don’t fall in line. They have been given two weeks.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “After the 6th pay commission, many private schools hiked fees. Justice Anil Dev Singh committee was set up to probe unjustified fee hike. Many schools did not abide by the directives of the committee.”“When the High Court asked the Delhi government on how it will implement the court orders, we assured that we will implement it in its entirety. And schools that do not fall in line, we offered that we will completely take over those schools,” he added.Secretary (education) Punya Salila Srivastava, while appearing in court on Wednesday on behalf of Delhi government, declared that out of 544 schools where refund of excess fees was recommended, 449 will be served a showcause notice in case the proposal is approved by the LG's office.During the hearing, the bench pointedly questioned the government if it has people trained to run/manage schools and what this entails for students. "Where will you get 449 officers to take charge of these schools? Take over if you have to, but give us a list of 50 officials who are trained. Our paramount interest is to ensure that students don't suffer," it noted.“Delhi government has worked hard to improve the condition of Delhi government schools. Now the people of Delhi have an option which was not there earlier. Many parents have shifted their kids from private to government schools. But having said that, we know there's a lot more to achieve,” Kejriwal said.The Chief Minister also said that he wants to assure private schools that there is no witch hunting. “We understand private schools are an indispensable part of education system,” he said.