Delhi Govt to Install New Sign Boards with Names, Numbers of Officials on PWD Roads

In a first, the Delhi government has decided to install new sign boards on roads built by the Public Works Department carrying the names of that area's executive, assistant and junior engineers along with their numbers.The new sign boards will also have the Control Room Helpline Number of the Public Works Department (PWD). The move is intended to help motorists take up with the authorities their complaints about roads in the national capital.A government official said the Public Works Department has directed chief engineers of north, east and south zones to get such sign boards installed on each PWD road within one week.Around 1,200 km of roads in the capital come under the Public Works Department."This is the first time that PWD will install road sign boards mentioning the names of executive, assistant and junior engineers and their numbers. Apart from this, the PWD's Control Room Helpline Number will be on these boards," the official said."The Lt Governor also recently expressed desire to put up such sign boards on the department's roads in the city," the official said."If motorists want to take up the complaint with senior officers about a particular road, they can directly make a call to the concerned area's engineer," the official added.A study conducted by the Delhi-based Institute of Road Traffic Education on 14 major stretches of the national capital had in June found that faulty signages may actually be behind traffic violations and the resulting accidents.Nearly 70 per cent of such signs are wrongly designed and placed. Of around 1,514 regulatory, warning and information signages on the surveyed stretch, 1,098 (75 per cent) do not meet the prescribed norms, it had said.