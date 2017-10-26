Delhi HC Dismisses Swamy's Plea on Sunanda Pushkar Death Probe, Calls His PIL 'Political Interest Litigation'

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s plea for a court-monitored probe into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014.Dismissing Swamy’s plea, the court said it was left with the “distinct impression” that this was perhaps a textbook example of "political interest litigation" being dressed up as PIL.According to the HC, Swamy appeared to have concealed data or information which he should have disclosed at the first instance.“Courts need to be careful that judicial process is not used by political persons for their own purposes,” the Press Trust of India quoted the HC as saying.Swamy had in July moved the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored probe by a CBI-led Special Investigation Team into the death of Sunanda Pushkar.He had sought the setting up of a multi-disciplinary SIT consisting of Intelligence Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, RAW, Delhi Police and headed by the CBI.Swamy had alleged that "inordinate delay" was caused in the investigation "which is a blot on the justice system".During the hearing, Swamy told the court that if probe agencies conclude that death was due to poison then it doesn't matter what type of poison it was. He urged the bench to monitor the SIT probe as police's decision to chase the poison is a "delaying tactic".Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a five-star hotel in south Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.On August 30, the HC had pulled up the Delhi Police over the delay in the investigation, saying "we want to know what happened for three years".Delhi Police had told the court that there was no delay in the probe and technical investigation was not in their hands, and some agencies, as well as AIIMS, were involved in the probe and hence it was taking some time.(With PTI inputs)