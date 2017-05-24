Delhi HC Issues Notice on Plea for Easing Admission for Delhi Domicile Students

New Delhi: Days after the BJP urged the vice chancellor of Delhi University to make 70 percent domicile reservations or provide three to five per cent grace marks for students of Delhi-origin during the admission process to the varsity, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Centre, the Delhi Government and the University of Delhi on a plea seeking preference in admission to the Delhi University for students who are Delhi domiciled.

With the admission season nearing and students from all over the country vying to get admitted in the Delhi university, there has been constant complains that students from other states with higher percentages inch out their Delhi counterparts during admission.

On May 17 when Member of Parliament Sahib Singh Verma and Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa met Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Yogesh Tyagi, they stated how disadvantaged" students were forced to shell out large sums while seeking admissions in private universities in other states.

The two political leaders urged the Vice Chancellor to fix the 70 percent quota for Delhi students or to give at least 3 to 5 percent grace marks to Delhi students as it was “their constitutional right to be able to have access to higher education at a reasonable cost.”

Earlier even AAP had urged the VC to look into a similar proposal, but it was then rejected by the university.

Sirsa, the newly elected Rajouri Garden MLA, had earlier in a statement issued stated that students from neighbouring states were getting seats in Delhi colleges solely “due to the liberal markings” while their Delhi counterparts were unable to do so “due to the strict marking system.”