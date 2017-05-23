Delhi HC Junks Plea Demanding FIR against Judges in Pul Suicide Note Case

New Delhi: Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday junked a plea by the National Lawyers Campaign for Judicial Transparency and others demanding CBI or the police to register an FIR and investigate into the allegations against members of the judiciary in the Kalikho Pul suicide note.

The High Court also slapped a fine of Rs 2.75 lakh on the petitioners and stated that they could not prove the authenticity of the purported note. It also laid down that the petitioners were making “wild allegations”.

The court noted that none of the petitioners could prove the authenticity of the note and it was only on the basis of hearsay. The petitioners had contended that not regarding the reputation of the judges, “there was a need to conduct an investigation to allay the shadow and doubts from the public mind.” However, Justice Sachdeva was not impressed.

In the events leading up to this petition, Pul’s wife had earlier written a letter to the Chief Justice of India, JS Khehar, and had requested the court to look into the matter. On this request, CJI had then converted the letter into a petition and had listed the matter before a two judge bench.

But senior advocate Dushyant Dave appearing on behalf of Pul’s wife withdrew the petition and had objected to the matter being listed on the judicial side.

Recently Justice BS Chauhan, Chairman, Law Commission of India, had told News18 that Pul’s wife should have taken the proper legal route to address the issue.

“She should have given a letter to the Vice-President and levelled these serious allegations,” said Justice Chauhan.

After Pul committed suicide on August 9 last year, he had left a 60-page suicide note where had levelled serious allegations against politicians and members of the judiciary.