Delhi HC Says Patna Girl Should Get New TB Drug From Govt’s Stock

New Delhi: Potentially opening up access to a life saving drug for hundreds with extreme drug resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB), the Delhi High Court allowed one such patient access to Bedaquiline, a drug tightly controlled by the central government. In a consent order passed Friday, the High Court ruled that the 18-year-old daughter of the petitioner from Patna, Bihar, would get bed aquiline from the government’s stock, which would be administered under the supervision of her current doctor Zarir Udwadia, a private practitioner at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital, known for treating drug resistant tuberculosis cases.

India, with one of the largest tuberculosis burden in the world, is closely watched by the international medical community. It faced much global criticism when the government initially refused the XDR patient access to Bedaquiline, based on a domicile rule, where she not being a resident of Delhi could not get Bedaquiline from the Delhi centre.

There are no centres in her hometown of Patna, Bihar.

The ensuing heat from TB experts, such as Harvard Medical School’s Dr Jennifer Furin who gave the High Court written testimony on the girl’s need for Bedaquiline, is something health activists think made the centre step down.

For the 18 year-old, her body whittled down to 24 kilograms, her liver so weak one doesn’t know how much more medication she can withstand, NITRD’s refusal to administer Bedaquiline, first on the basis on domicile, then without certain test results -- that could take longer to procure than she might have to live -- was proving too costly. As she and her father went to court in December 2016, they triggered a month-long closely watched legal tussle, that not only circumvented the domicile rule but also allowed a private practitioner to administer the medicine without government supervision.

Bedaquiline, the miracle drug discovered after 40 years of no new TB drugs, was donated to the Indian government by Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson and Johnson, in March 2016; enough to treat 600 patients. In 2015 alone, India tested positive 3048 cases of XDR.

The centre had kept the drug restricted to six centres; National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), New Delhi where the 18-year-old was being treated; the National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), Chennai; Rajan Babu Institute for Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, New Delhi; Sewri Hospital, Mumbai; B.J. Medical College & Hospital, Ahmedabad and Government Medical College, Guwahati. Access is decided by domicile, a resident of Noida, say, cannot avail Bedaquiline in New Delhi. The government gave its reasons -- the need to closely monitor a new drug with multiple side effects, to control its spread to prevent drug resistance.

Though the consent order is not a binding precedent, the petitioner’s lawyer Anand Grover of the Lawyers Collective, told the press, the government institute has come on record saying they will not deny the drug regimen to patients on the basis of domicile. This, the lawyer and the activists hope will lead to other patients getting Bedaquiline from the other centres, despite their place of residence. The order, however, also showed an erosion of trust in the government in the girl’s family, as they preferred to be treated by Udwadia rather than return to NITRD. The order allows the girl to ask for bed aquiline through compassionate use directly from Janssen, which will be expedited by the Drug Controller General of India in 24 hours, a process that usually takes weeks. Meanwhile NITRD will provide Udwadia with Bedaquiline, so as to administer as soon as possible, and replenish their stock when the Janssen sends more.

Udwadia’s involvement also shows the necessary involvement of the private sector, where a majority of patients end up. Grover pointed out, the private sector could not be ignored, and at least some accredited doctors and hospitals need to be roped in. The government seems to have learnt its lesson; after much flak for the excruciatingly slow Bedaquiline roll out, health activist told the press the government planned to expand from six to seventy centres by the end of 2017.