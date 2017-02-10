Delhi HC to Hear Plea on Missing BSF Trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav Today

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear later Friday a habeas corpus plea on missing BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose social media video clip on "substandard food" recently triggered an uproar.

A bench of Justice B.D. Ahmed and Justice Ashutosh Kumar posted the matter for hearing at 2.15 p.m.

The plea was filed by Yadav's wife Sharmila after she and family members failed to reach the Border Security Force trooper for three days.

In January Yadav posted a video clip on a social media website complaining about the quality of food served to security personnel and accused unnamed officers of illegally selling food supplies meant for troopers.

The Yadav family said they had no information of his whereabouts, Congress leader and advocate Manish Tiwari told the court.

A habeas corpus is "a provision in law requiring a person under arrest or detention to be brought before a judge or court, on fear of the individual's safety.

"We have filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court. His wife talked to him last on February 7," Tiwari said.