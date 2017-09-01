Delhi High Court Judges Travel in Autos to Conduct Surprise Checks

: Six three-wheeler autorickshaws vroomed out from one of the gates of the Delhi High court on Thursday, with judges occupying each one of them as they embarked upon a surprise inspection of the district courts in the national capital.Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal sat in one of these vehicles with her office staff while Justices Ravindra Bhat, S Muralidhar, Sanjiv Khanna, Vipin Sanghi and GS Sistani occupied the other autorickshaws.The HC judges were to make surprise visits to the six court complexes in Delhi to assess their working and to also check on discipline and punctuality of the judicial officers.Justice Mittal, who headed this task force, visited the Patiala House court complex. Justice Ravindra Bhat went to the Tis Hazari complex while Justice Khanna visited Rohini courts.Meanwhile, Justice Muralidhar was finally spotted at Saket courts; Justice Sanghi at Dwarka courts and Justice Sistani at Karkardooma courts.The brief for the judges was to assess the atmosphere inside the court rooms, to check whether judicial officers come to court on time and to inspect availability of basic amenities in court complexes.All the High Court judges will now prepare reports of their inspection with suitable recommendations and measures. These reports will then be deliberated upon and appropriate actions will be taken on the administrative side. Errant judicial officers can also be proceeded against as an outcome of the surprise visits carried out on Thursday.